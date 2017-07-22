Agencies

CHINA

Explosion kills two

A massive explosion hit a food shop in the country’s east during the breakfast rush yesterday, killing two people and injuring 55. Security camera footage from the shop in the eastern resort city of Hangzhou showed the blast flinging dust and debris across a major road traversed by cars, buses, bicycles and scooters. Footage from state broadcaster China Central Television showed charred shop fronts facing the street in the residential area. Most such small establishments use bottled gas to fuel their cookers.

TURKEY

Government denies leak

The spokesman for the president said the government had no role in the publication by the state-run news agency of a map showing US military posts in Syria. The US military said it had raised concerns with Ankara after Anadolu Agency published a map showing 10 locations where it said US troops are located. The posts span a stretch of northern Syria controlled by Syrian Kurdish forces that the US supports, but that Turkey considers a terrorist group. Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Thursday said the news article that contained the map was based on the agency’s “own news-gathering network,” adding that the government had not given “the information or directed the agency.”

MALAYSIA

‘Despacito’ banned

The government has banned the catchy summer dance song Despacito from state radio and television broadcasts after critics in the Muslim-majority country complained the lyrics were obscene. The ban was on Wednesday announced on the government’s Radio Televisyen Malaysia by Salleh Said Keruak, the communications and multimedia minister, but the song can still be played on private stations and online platforms.

ZIMBABWE

Hunter kills Cecil’s cub

A trophy hunter has shot dead a cub of Cecil the lion, whose death in 2015 caused worldwide outrage, researchers tracking the pride confirmed yesterday. Xanda, a six-year-old lion fitted with a radio collar, was killed on July 7 in northwest Zimbabwe, close to where US dentist Walter Palmer shot Cecil with a high-powered bow and arrow two years ago. “Xanda was shot by a trophy hunter on a legally sanctioned hunt in a hunting area outside Hwange National Park,” Andrew Loveridge from Oxford University’s zoology department said. “As researchers we are saddened to lose a well-known study animal we have monitored since birth.” Both Cecil and Xanda wore electronic GPS tracking collars in a project run by Oxford University’s wildlife conservation research unit, but they had strayed out of the park boundaries and into a legal hunting area.