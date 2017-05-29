Agencies

NORTH KOREA

Weapon production ordered

Leader Kim Jong-un has supervised the test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system, and ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported yesterday, after weeks of defiant ballistic missile tests. The agency did not report the exact nature of the weapon or the time of the test, but said it was organized by the Academy of National Defense Science, a blacklisted agency that is believed to be developing missiles and nuclear weapons. “This weapon system, whose operation capability has been thoroughly verified, should be mass-produced to deploy all over the country ... so as to completely spoil the enemy’s wild dream to command the air,” KCNA said.

VENEZUELA

Gas mask imports banned

Courier services have told customers that the customs authority has banned them from importing items such as gas masks, slingshots and bulletproof vests used by some demonstrators in anti-government protests. Other prohibited items include first-aid supplies, such as burn cream and gauze, according to e-mailed messages sent to clients this week by the package delivery companies. These goods have been used to treat injured protestors. Courier services sending the advisories included local service Zoom and the local office of Mail Boxes Etc, known as MBE.

CANADA

Conservatives elect leader

The Conservative Party on Saturday chose a 38-year-old social conservative and opponent of carbon taxes to lead its campaign against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next election. Ottawa native Andrew Scheer was narrowly elected as the party’s leader at its convention in suburban Toronto, winning 50.95 percent of the available points under the Conservatives’ complex voting system. He defeated Maxime Bernier, a free-market conservative from Quebec, after 13 rounds of ballot counting.

CHINA

‘Red collar’ rule change

Civil servants are to face new restrictions when changing jobs as authorities move to prevent them from using official posts to make personal profit, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. Those in leadership positions or at the county level and above would not be allowed to work in businesses or for-profit organizations related to their previous administration for three years after resignation. Lower-level civil servants should also follow the rules, but with a limit of two years, according to Xinhua. So-called “red-collar” jobs are considered stable careers with generous benefits, especially those based in major cities and economically developed regions.

UNITED STATES

Gregg Allman dies aged 69

Gregg Allman, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, the group that inspired and gave shape to both the Southern rock and jam-band movements, died on Saturday at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69. His death was announced in a statement on his official Web site. His manager, Michael Lehman, said the cause was a reoccurrence of liver cancer. The band’s lead singer and keyboardist, Allman was one of the principal architects of a taut, improvisatory fusion of blues, jazz, country and rock that became the Southern rock of the 1970s. Allman struggled for years with alcohol, heroin and other drugs, and entered treatment for them numerous times, before embarking on a path of recovery in the mid-1990s.