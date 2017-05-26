Widodo calls for calm after twin bombings in Jakarta

Reuters, JAKARTA

Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday urged people to remain calm, a day after suspected suicide bombers killed three police officers on duty at a Jakarta bus terminal in an attack authorities said bore the hallmarks of globally inspired Muslim militants.

Five police officers and five civilians were wounded in the twin blasts that were detonated five minutes apart by the two suspected attackers in the capital late on Wednesday evening, police said.

The attack was the deadliest in Indonesia since January last year, when eight people were killed after suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the capital.

“We must continue to keep calm [and] keep cool, because ... we Muslims are preparing to enter the month of Ramadan for fasting,” Widodo said in a statement.

Authorities in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation are increasingly worried about a surge in radicalism, driven in part by a new generation of militants inspired by the Islamic State group.

Indonesian National Police spokesman Awi Setyono described the Jakarta blasts as a “global terrorist attack,” but said police were still investigating whether the attackers had direct orders from Syria or elsewhere.

Police have not yet named the two dead suspects, but a law enforcement source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they might have been linked to Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, an umbrella organization on a US Department of State “terrorist” list that is estimated to have drawn hundreds of Islamic State sympathizers in Indonesia.

Indonesia has suffered a series of mostly low-level attacks by Islamic State sympathizers in the past 17 months.

Residents yesterday helped clean up debris at the bus terminal in east Jakarta, where splattered blood stains and broken glass remained after the attacks.

“After what happened in Manchester, in Marawi in the Philippines, maybe the cells here were triggered by the bombs and that lifted their passion to start bombing again,” Setyono told TV station TVOne.

He was referring to the suicide bombing that killed 22 people in a crowded concert hall in Manchester, England, this week.

In the southern Philippines, thousands of civilians in Marawi fled their homes this week after Muslim militants took over large parts of the city, leading to a declaration of martial law.

While most recent attacks in Indonesia have been poorly organized, authorities believe that about 400 Indonesians have joined the Islamic State in Syria and could pose more of a threat if they return home.

Police said Wednesday’s attackers used pressure cookers packed with explosives.

A similar type of bomb was used by a lone attacker in the Indonesian city of Bandung in February. Authorities suspect the attacker, killed by police, had links to a radical network sympathetic to the Islamic State.