US, Turkey dispute Washington clash

AP, ANKARA

Turkey summoned the US ambassador on Monday to protest what it called “aggressive and unprofessional actions” by US security personnel against Turkish bodyguards during a violent incident last week in Washington.

The US ambassador told the Turkish government its guards violated US laws, a senior US official said.

Turkey’s action appeared to represent retaliation for the forceful US criticism of the Turkish guards’ behavior in the US capital, where they accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his visit.

The US summoned Turkey’s US ambassador last week after the Turkish security officers were seen hitting and kicking protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence; one video shared on social media even showed Erdogan watching the melee.

Turkey did not specify the actions by US security officials it deemed inappropriate. Video from the scene had showed US police struggling to protect protesters, and two Turkish bodyguards were briefly detained after the incident. They were then set free and returned to Turkey.

In the meeting with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara, US Ambassador John Bass said the security personnel’s behavior contradicted US laws and protected speech and assembly rights, a senior US Department of State official said.

Bass and the Turkish officials disagreed about what prompted the outbreak of violence, the official said, who demanded anonymity to discuss private diplomatic conversations.

The official said Bass told the Turks the US was looking into what happened and why — an apparent nod to Turkey’s demand for “a full investigation of this diplomatic incident.”

Pressure has been mounting on US President Donald Trump’s administration not to let the violence on US soil go unpunished.

Last week’s incident was not the first such case during an Erdogan visit. Last year, a similar scuffle erupted outside a nuclear security summit that Erdogan attended in Washington.

A pair of senators who oversee the US foreign aid budget added to the pressure with a letter to Turkey’s ambassador warning there could be fiscal repercussions if Ankara fails to punish the bodyguards responsible.

US senators Lindsey Graham and Patrick Leahy said in a letter released on Monday that there could be “potential implications for assistance to Turkey” if the unseemly incident is not taken seriously by Ankara.

And a group of nearly 30 US Democratic lawmakers led by Representative Carolyn Maloney wrote to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday demanding that the Turkish guards be “arrested, prosecuted and jailed.”

The prospect of arrest is unlikely — many of them have already returned to Turkey, immunity for those posted in the US is an issue, and the countries are already in an unrelated spat over extradition.

The US Democrats also faulted Tillerson for what they suggested was his failure to speak out loudly against the Turkish actions.

“This kind of behavior by a foreign security detail is reprehensible and cannot be tolerated,” they wrote.

US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed that Bass had been summoned to discuss the situation with the Turks and called the conduct of the Turkish guards “deeply disturbing.”

“The State Department has raised its concerns about those events at the highest levels,” Nauert said.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that a formal, written protest was delivered to Bass, describing the treatment of its two security officers as “contrary to diplomatic rules and practices.”