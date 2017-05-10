Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Qantas CEO gets pie in face

Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce yesterday proved he was no cream puff, keeping his cool after a man smeared a cream pie in his face during a business breakfast in Perth. Joyce was speaking at the event when a man in a business suit walked onto the stage, reached around to rub the pie in his face and calmly walked away, 7 News television showed. The unidentified man’s motive was unclear, but he was soon apprehended by security guards. State police later confirmed that officers had been called to an assault at a Perth hotel and that one person was in custody. Joyce at first appeared stunned by the incident, but quickly regained his composure to tell the audience he did not know why he had been targeted, local media reported, before leaving the stage to clean up. He later told reporters he had been unable to identify what flavor pie he had been hit with.

FRANCE

Photo bomber revealed

A burly bearded man wearing a cap and a purple sweatshirt who loomed over president-elect Emmanuel Macron as he celebrated his victory on Sunday night has been revealed as a pizzeria owner from Brittany. Morgan Simon, 31, became a social media star after appearing on stage behind Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the climax of his victory party outside the Louvre museum in Paris. A visual contrast in his large sweatshirt and cap, compared with the sharply dressed Macron and his wife, Simon on Monday talked about how he found himself on the stage. He was one of the more than 250,000 people who signed up to Macron’s En Marche political movement, founded in April last year, and had knocked on doors and campaigned for the independent centrist. “At the moment of the Marseillaise [French national anthem], they asked us to go on stage,” he told Le Parisien newspaper. “I was with a friend and we were among the first on stage so we stood near him, not realizing that we’d be in the line of the cameras.”

UNITED STATES

Pepe the Frog killed

Pepe the Frog, the cartoon character hijacked by the far right and turned into a symbol of racial hatred, has been killed off by its horrified creator. The cartoon amphibian started out life in 2005 as a harmless character in Matt Furie’s online Boy’s Club strip, but was adopted by white supremacists and extreme-right hate groups, who depicted the frog dressed as Adolf Hitler and as a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Furie published a short strip that showed a deceased Pepe lying in an open casket, being mourned by other figures from the original Boy’s Club series. Furie had lamented the hijacking of his cartoon character — whom he once described as a “blissfully stoned ... peaceful frog-dude” — by the so-called alt-right, who turned it into their own mascot both online and at demonstrations.

UNITED STATES

Stew thief not charged

A New Mexico man arrested for breaking into his mom’s house to steal her traditional New Mexican stew will not face charges after all. Last week, a state district judge dismissed charges against Jonathan Carlos Ray, who was charged in 2015 for the theft of his mother’s posole. The judge said the only witnesses to the alleged crime were Ray and his mother. According to a criminal complaint, Ray sent his mom a text message saying he wanted some of her posole. She told him no. The complaint says the mother later found her gate and garage broken and a pot of the posole missing.