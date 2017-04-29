Taliban announces ‘spring offensive’

AFP, KABUL

The Afghan Taliban yesterday launched their “spring offensive,” heralding fresh fighting in the drawn-out conflict as embattled Afghan security forces struggle to recover from a devastating attack on a military base last week.

Operation Mansouri — named after the group’s former leader, killed in a US drone strike last year — will target foreign forces with “conventional attacks, guerrilla warfare, complex martyrdom attacks [and] insider attacks,” an insurgent statement said.

“The enemy will be targeted, harassed, killed or captured until they abandon their last posts,” it added.

The annual spring offensive normally marks the start of the “fighting season,” though this winter the Taliban continued to battle government forces, most successfully in last week’s attack on the military base outside the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

The massacre saw insurgents armed with guns and suicide bombs kill at least 135 young recruits, according to the official toll, though multiple sources have claimed it is much higher.

It is believed to be the deadliest by the Taliban on an Afghan military target since they were driven from power in 2001, and marked yet another psychological blow by the resurgent militants.

Already beset by killings, desertions and struggles over leadership and morale, Afghan forces have been straining to beat back insurgents since US-led NATO troops ended their combat mission in December 2014.

They faced soaring casualties last year, up by 35 percent with 6,800 soldiers and police killed, according to a US watchdog.

With more than one-third of Afghanistan outside of government control, civilians also continue to bear a heavy brunt, with thousands killed and wounded each year with children paying an increasingly disproportionate price, according to UN figures.

The Afghan Ministry of the Interior yesterday shrugged off the Taliban threats, saying the offensive was “not something new.”

“We will target, kill, defeat and suppress the Taliban ... all across the country,” acting ministry spokesman Najib Danish told reporters.

However, the Taliban statement said this year will be different, vowing a political approach in areas it controls that will focus on state-building and “establishing mechanisms for social justice and development.”

Afghan and international officials have repeatedly called on the Taliban to disarm and join the political process, a call they have so far refused.

The Taliban announcement comes days after Pentagon chief Jim Mattis visited Kabul as the administration of US President Donald Trump seeks to craft a new strategy in Afghanistan.

Mattis said that this year would be “another tough year” for Afghan security forces, but would not be drawn on recent calls by the US commander of NATO forces in the country, General John Nicholson, for “a few thousand” more troops to break the insurgency.

The Afghan conflict is the longest in US history — US-led NATO troops have been at war there since 2001, after the ousting of the Taliban regime for refusing to hand over Osama bin Laden following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.