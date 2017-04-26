Three killed in protests in Venezuela

AFP, CARACAS

Three people were killed in Venezuela on Monday in renewed violence, raising the death toll in three weeks of massive demonstrations against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to 24, officials said.

Several others were seriously injured and “between life and death,” public defender Tarek William Saab said.

The latest casualties come on a day anti-Maduro demonstrators blocked major roads in the South American nation.

Two government trucks in eastern Caracas were set alight on a freeway by masked protesters who poured oil on the road.

Police nearby did not immediately intervene, journalists said.

Elsewhere in the capital, riot police fired tear gas at a group of protesters who threw stones at them.

However, the majority of the demonstrators, who numbered in the thousands, rallied peacefully.

The return to violence in the streets of Venezuela after a weekend lull was certain to further stoke international concern over the country, whose economy is imploding, despite vast oil reserves.

Latin American countries and the US have voiced concern at the unrest.

The population is facing shortages of food, medicine and basic supplies. Riots and looting have occurred in several places.

The opposition says that government incompetence is to blame and calls the elected president a dictator. It wants early elections.

Maduro, who has the backing of the armed forces, says Venezuela is the victim of a US-led capitalist plot.

He has stepped up a nationalization drive started by former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez that has swept up plants and assets of foreign companies, including US ones.

Authorities have also curbed the power of the Venezuelan National Assembly, which is dominated by opposition lawmakers.

The three deaths on Monday happened in western Venezuela.

Saab said one man in the city of Merida, a university city in the Andes, “was demonstrating peacefully when he apparently received a gunshot.”

He said in a television interview that the slain man was a pro-government demonstrator and added that five people were badly wounded in clashes.

Later, a second man was killed, also in Merida. It was not clear if the second man was a protester or a pro-government marcher.

The third man killed was in the town of Barinas, a source in the prosecutor’s office told reporters.

The source did not specify whether he was an anti-Maduro protester or a pro-government activist.

An opposition party, Justice First, said the man was in an anti-Maduro demonstration that was targeted by pro-government “paramilitaries.”

Justice First said two people were wounded.

The government has ruled out a presidential election this year, saying that Maduro will see out his term into next year.

Elections for regional governors due in December have been postponed.

Maduro on Sunday said he wanted the regional elections “now,” but did not indicate a possible date for those or local ballots that are due this year.

“I am ready for whatever the electoral authorities say,” he said.

The courts and electoral authorities have fended off efforts to remove Maduro since the opposition took over the legislature in January last year.

Analysts say street protests are now one of the few levers the opposition has for change.

“We are taking a stand so that Maduro knows he has to go,” said Amalia Duran, a housewife of 41 who joined thousands of protesters under a scorching sun in Caracas.