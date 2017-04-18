US reviewing options after Kabul talks

NY Times News Service, KABUL

Talks between the US and Afghanistan wrapped up in Kabul on Sunday, as US President Donald Trump’s administration reviews its options in the 15-year US presence in Afghanistan in the face of a resurgent Taliban and renewed concerns about Pakistan’s role in supporting them.

US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster met with Afghan leaders, including President Ashraf Ghani, in talks that came days after Washington dropped a huge bomb on a honeycomb of Islamic State caves in eastern Afghanistan.

US military officials said the use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, referred to as the “mother of all bombs,” was a response to battlefield realities on the ground and did not reflect political factors.

However, the greater problem in Afghanistan is the strengthening of the Taliban.

In an interview with the Afghan television channel ToloNews, McMaster said: “What is necessary at this point is to consolidate gains and to deal with what is a big security problem now.”

He did not comment on whether the US would add troops, saying it was for “President Trump to decide, really, what is the best course of action to begin to accelerate progress in the war.”

Afghan forces have struggled against a resurgent Taliban in the past couple of years, losing territory and suffering record casualties, while US strategy on the conflict is largely considered stagnant here. The insurgent group controls large parts of the countryside and threatens several cities.

In a sign of the US military’s concern, the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan has asked for thousands more troops to be deployed in the country to advise and assist Afghan forces.

In the ToloNews interview, McMaster said Taliban fighters who refused the Afghan government’s call for peace “will have to be defeated on battlefields,” and that the US was “committed to give the Afghan state, the Afghan security forces, the strength they need.”

He also appeared to take a tougher line on Pakistan, which has been accused of using the Taliban as a proxy force and giving its leaders sanctuary.

Many analysts, as well as some coalition partners, have been critical of the US’ uphill struggle to persuade Pakistan to crack down on the Afghan Taliban leadership, which has used Pakistan as a base for its battles in Afghanistan.

“As all of us have hoped for many, many years — we have hoped that Pakistani leaders will understand that it is in their interest to go after these groups less selectively than they have in the past,” said McMaster, who is heading next to Pakistan. “The best way to pursue their interests in Afghanistan and elsewhere is through the use of diplomacy, and not through the use of proxies that engage in violence.”

Analysts have long questioned the US consideration of Pakistan as an ally, as the country’s military is accused of aiding Taliban’s efforts to derail US objectives.

“Many people in Afghanistan are wondering about the nature of relations between the United States and Pakistan, particularly the fact that everyone recognizes the principal role of Pakistan in supporting Taliban and other terrorist groups,” Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies director Davood Moradian said.

Moradian said the new administration realized that the prior “appeasement policy” with Pakistan had not worked and needed to be reconsidered.