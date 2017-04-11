School librarian’s downfall diagnosed after death

AP, NEW YORK

The path that took Deven Black to his bloody death in a gritty homeless shelter was as baffling as it was tragic.

The suburban dad and nationally recognized school librarian in just three years had become destitute. He had derailed his career with an inappropriate encounter with a female student, had blown up his marriage by giving thousands of dollars to paramours online and for their sake, had gotten involved in a bank fraud scheme.

Doctors diagnosed depression, but a year after his death at 62, brain experts have confirmed that more than depression was at work.

They presented his case as “the mayhem of a misdiagnosis” of a rare disorder.

His estranged wife had suspected it, but his doctors had not pushed to test him, and at least one had concluded he did not have it.

Black’s career hit a high point at a black-tie gathering in the fall of 2013, when he received a national award for school librarian of the year.

A smart, but contrarian high-school dropout, he had been a radio reporter in Cape Cod and a bartender and manager of a popular British-themed pub in Manhattan for nearly two decades.

After going back to college, he became a New York City public school special-ed teacher in his 50s, then turned around an outdated middle school library.

He and Jill Rovitsky Black marked their 30th anniversary in 2013. They had a son in college and a home in Nyack, a historic, artsy town on the Hudson River.

However, the seeds of Black’s decline were germinating.

School investigators had recommended disciplining him after a student said he had told her she looked sexy and sometimes put his arm around her shoulder, records show. He gave investigators a different account, but was suspended without pay for two months in 2014 and removed from his librarian job to substitute teaching.

Feeling down as the investigation played out, he turned to online relationships while withdrawing from real-world ones, according to friends, relatives and court records.

His wife had started finding receipts showing he had sent thousands of dollars to people mostly in Ghana and Nigeria, which he said was an investment.

She had warned him he was being scammed and friends urged him to cut off his online contacts, but he plunged deeper into a web of virtual romances.

He was so broke by the fall of 2014, that his wife paid his first month’s rent and security deposit when he moved out.

A few months later, Black was under arrest in a Bronx jail.

At the behest of an online “girlfriend” he said invited him to start a cocoa business, he had deposited a series of fraudulent checks, withdrawn more than US$146,000 in cash and given most of it to her, court papers say.

What was Black’s problem? His wife kept thinking about an unusual disorder that she had heard about through her job at a medical-education company.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) often emerges in patients in their 50s or 60s and can scramble their personality and behavior while leaving memory intact, at least for a time. “Behavioral variant” FTD patients can become uncharacteristically impulsive, behave inappropriately and make bad financial decisions.

Some patients’ families carry a genetic mutation linked to both FTD and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Black’s late mother and brother both had it.

“Enough of the descriptions of the condition ring true that I think it’s worth consideration,” his wife wrote in a 2015 e-mail to a therapist who saw him in connection with the fraud case, as did a forensic psychologist.