FEATURE: Tanzania struggles to end child labor in gold mining

Thomson Reuters Foundation, NYALIGONGO, Tanzania

Three years ago, 14-year-old Julius left his family near the lakeside city of Mwanza, Tanzania, to try his luck mining gold.

Today Julius is in no hurry to leave, despite having one of the riskiest jobs on a chaotic mine site — handling mercury each day with his bare hands.

“It’s good work. I’m paid well,” Julius, who only wanted to use his first name, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, wearing an orange T-shirt and skinny jeans coated in red dirt.

Julius, now 17, said he has been working with mercury for three years — but no one had ever told him it was dangerous.

There are more than 4 million child workers in Tanzania aged between five and 17, according to a government survey released last year in conjunction with the International Labour Organization. That is about a third of the country’s children.

More than 3 million are doing hazardous jobs, including at illegal mines like the one near Nyaligongo in northern Tanzania, where they are exposed to mercury, heavy dust and work long shifts without safety gear.

The Tanzanian government is aware of the problem, but has struggled to keep children out of small, unlicensed mines.

Its laws do not allow children under 14 to work and hazardous work is not permitted for children over 14. Tanzania has signed all major international conventions on child labor and introduced its own laws to prevent the worst child labor.

However, not everyone knows of the child labor laws, including families and local officials.

Government workers tasked with enforcing the laws lack the staff and funds for inspections, let alone pursue prosecutions.

IMPLEMENTATION?

“In Tanzania we have a good law and strategy to eliminate all kinds of child labor, but the problem here is who is going to implement this at the local level?” said Gerald Ng’ong’a, executive director of Rafiki Social Development Organization, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that works on child labor in northern Tanzania.

“Local officials don’t have enough information about the law and how to protect children,” Ng’ong’a said.

The problem is especially hard to tackle in the informal sector, said Emma Gordon, senior Africa analyst at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, which ranks Tanzania as the 55th most “at risk” country in its Child Labor Index, due to be published today.

“The government’s focus is very much centered around large industrial projects, particularly foreign-owned businesses that would be able to pay fines if violations were discovered,” Gordon wrote in an e-mail to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In Lake Victoria’s gold belt, where gold has been extracted since the 1890s, licensed and unlicensed small mines operate with major mining firms close by.

The scrappy “artisanal” mines provide a crucial source of income to people outside Tanzania’s cities, but like the mining site at Nyaligongo, many operate without government licenses.

The majority of children working in gold mines are employed by individuals running these unlicensed mines, observers say.

They are among the worst exploited of the mines’ workers, typically earning the equivalent of about 1 euro (US$1.07) per day.

“Pit owners employ children because they’re cheap labor,” Ng’ong’a said.

Legal or not, the lure of the mines — and the harsh poverty of the farming communities around them — keep children coming.