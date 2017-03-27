US says behind deadly Mosul airstrike

AP, BAGHDAD

An airstrike targeting Islamic State militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul that witnesses say killed at least 100 people was launched by the US military, US officials said on Saturday.

US officials did not confirm the reports of civilian casualties, but opened an investigation.

In the days following the March 17 airstrike, US officials had said they were unsure whether US forces were behind the attack.

The statement issued by the US-led coalition said the airstrike had been requested by Iraqi security forces to target Islamic State fighters and equipment “at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties.”

US-backed government troops were fighting Islamic State forces in that area of western Mosul, the US coalition statement said.

The coalition said it takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and a formal Civilian Casualty Credibility Assessment had been opened to determine the facts surrounding this strike and the validity of the allegation of civilian casualties.

“Our goal has always been for zero civilian casualties, but the coalition will not abandon our commitment to our Iraqi partners because of ISIS’ [Islamic State of Iraq and Syria] inhuman tactics terrorizing civilians, using human shields, and fighting from protected sites such as schools, hospitals, religious sites and civilian neighborhoods,” the coalition said.

WHO Representative in Iraq Altaf Musani told reporters in Amman that the organization’s priority was the quick treatment of those who were wounded.

“It is our understanding that there was an incident and we have worked with the local health actors and they have confirmed more than 100 are dead,” Musani said.

Musani said that since the operations in Mosul began in October last year, there have been at least 5,300 people referred to hospitals in and around the city.

He added that since the attack on western Mosul began last month, “we have managed to capture more than 1,300” cases.

“When you take a better look at what those numbers mean, what is worrying for the WHO and aid actors is that roughly 30 percent of the total numbers are women,” he said. “Roughly 30 percent of that large number are children under 15, and that is deeply concerning.”