Joni Sledge of ‘We Are Family’ group dies at 60

AFP, NEW YORK

Joni Sledge, one of four sisters who, as the group Sister Sledge, sang one of disco’s most enduring songs with We Are Family, has died, a representative said on Saturday.

The singer died aged 60 at her home in Arizona on Friday with the cause of death yet to be determined, publicist Biff Warren said.

“We miss her and hurt for her presence, her radiance and the sincerity with which she loved and embraced life,” a family statement said.

Daughters of two performers, Joni and her three sisters — Debbie, Kathy and Kim — grew up in Philadelphia and enjoyed moderate success touring in the 1970s with rhythm and blues songs.

However, the sisters found a major hit in 1979 with We Are Family, which was written by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, who had emerged as key figures in the disco craze with their band Chic.

In an interview last year with the Guardian, Joni Sledge said the sisters had become professionally frustrated by the time they made We Are Family and had considered other careers, such as studying law.

‘ONE-TAKE PARTY’

“Recording the track We Are Family was like a one-take party — we were just dancing and playing around and hanging out in the studio when we did it,” she said.

“We did something pretty amazing together,” Rodgers said on Twitter.

Despite the message of family unity, Kathy Sledge left the group to pursue a solo career and tensions ensued, with Joni and Debbie remaining the core members.

Sister Sledge came together in various forms for performances that included the Festival of Families in Philadelphia in 2015 and failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign.

Speaking in 2015 to Women’s Wear Daily, Joni Sledge said that the chorus of the group’s main hit: “We are family / I got all my sisters with me” carried a time-tested message of unity.

“It’s just as powerful today. That’s one of the good things about it. It teaches respect,” she said.