FEATURE: Argentine troops’ families await identification

AP, BUENOS AIRES

The body of Jose Antonio Reyes Lobos rests in the Falkland Islands along with those of more than 100 other fallen Argentine soldiers, but his 79-year-old mother says she does not want to leave this world without putting a flower on a grave bearing the name of her son killed in combat more than three decades ago.

Maria Antonieta Lobos says she has never been able to properly mourn Jose Antonio, who died on June 14, 1982, the last day of the war between Argentina and Britain over the archipelago in the southern Atlantic that South Americans call the Malvinas and the British call the Falklands.

She does not know which remains are his.

“Who do I mourn?” asked Lobos, who seems worn out by the wait. “My son? I never saw him!”

However, there is hope the Chilean woman’s wish could finally be fulfilled.

Under an agreement signed in December by Argentina and Britain, the International Committee of the Red Cross has begun the process of putting a name to each of the soldiers buried in Darwin Military Cemetery without being identified.

Laurent Corbaz, who is overseeing Red Cross project, said during a recent visit to the islands that workers are still in the preparation and logistics phase, and expect that starting in June the bodies will be exhumed from their individual graves so DNA samples can be taken.

In the last phase, which the committee hopes to conclude by the end of this year, a laboratory in the Argentine province of Cordoba will compare DNA samples with samples from the soldiers’ relatives. Later, laboratories in Spain and Britain will review the comparisons.

The DNA from the remains will be taken at the graves, and the bodies will be immediately be reinterred. Corbaz said that the sampling and analysis might last until year’s end.

“We are extremely happy that we can move forward and let’s hope that the implementation will be as fruitful as possible and we can bring answers to as many families as possible,” Corbaz said.

The war over the islands ended with the South American nation’s defeat. In all, 649 Argentine soldiers died, nearly half of them when the ship General Belgrano sank. A total of 255 British perished in the conflict.

In an isolated site, on a lonely hill of the archipelago near Port Darwin, there is a cemetery with 230 graves, of which 123 are of unidentified men marked with plaques that read: Argentine Soldier Known Only to God.” It is believed that Jose Antonio Reyes Lobos rests in one.

His sister, Cecilia, said she tells her mother that although the family has been told there is a good chance his body is there, she must prepare herself for one of two possibilities: that he is there, or that he is not.

Either way, “it’s the truth and the truth sets you free,” she said.

Britain prepared the cemetery in 1983 to allow interment of the Argentine combatants who were hastily buried by their comrades on the battlefield.

Relatives of the fallen Argentine soldiers have visited the cemetery over the years through various trips approved by authorities from both countries.

Jose Antonio’s mother and three sisters visited the cemetery in 1992, during the administration of then-Argentine president Carlos Menem.

However, like the other families, they were not told beforehand they would find dozens of tombs without names, one of which could contain the remains of their son and brother.