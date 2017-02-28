Russians mark two years since Boris Nemtsov killing

The Guardian

Thousands of protesters have marched in Moscow and other Russian cities to mark two years since former Russian prime minister Boris Nemtsov was gunned down near the Kremlin.

Five men, including a security services officer who reported to the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, are on trial for murdering the outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but many fear whoever ordered the killing will not be brought to justice.

Police said 5,000 people had participated in the demonstration in the capital, but a group counting each person who passed the metal detectors at the beginning of the column said 15,200 had marched.

Among them were prominent opposition leaders, such as former Russian prime minister Mikhail Kasyanov, who was assaulted before the march began.

“There are two components [of this march], the first is the commemoration of our comrade and my friend Boris Nemtsov, who was cruelly killed outside the Kremlin, and the second is the principles that we defined with Boris and our struggle so that Russia would be a real democratic state,” Kasyanov told the Guardian at the head of the column.

Moments later, an unidentified man threw green ink in Kasyanov’s face, a popular tactic to demean liberal opposition activists.

Police quickly detained the assailant and led him away.

Kasyanov had a cake thrown in his face and was pelted with eggs last year after Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video showing the former prime minister in the crosshairs of a gun.

Police detained an opposition organizer after a verbal row between him and members of the pro-Kremlin National Freedom Movement, reported OVD Info, which monitors detention of activists.

Law enforcement officers also confiscated some posters that referred to Putin by name, marchers said.

“This is a commemorative march, but it’s not a funeral march,” Nemtsov’s fellow activist Ilya Yashin said. “We didn’t gather here to cry, we gathered here to make demands, we gathered to demand Nemtsov’s murderers be brought to justice, the trigger men, the organizers and those who ordered the hit.”

Other cities also held Nemtsov marches, with a reported 2,000 people marching in St Petersburg.

The events coincided with the release from prison of the opposition activist Ildar Dadin after more than a year, during which time he made serious allegations of torture.

He was the first and so far only person convicted under a harsh recent law that criminalizes repeated unsanctioned protests.

He was released after several days of delays that former Kremlin insider Gleb Pavlovsky said had been intended to prevent him from attending Sunday’s march in Moscow, where people held Russian flags, placards with Nemtsov’s face and quotes from the former deputy prime minister, such as: “Bring back elections, you creeps.”

Some carried roses to lay at the spot where Nemtsov was shot, on a bridge next to the Kremlin.

A small group of nationalists with black, yellow and white Russian imperial flags also joined in the march.

The front rows of the column chanted: “Our name is Boris Nemtsov,” while carrying a huge banner reading: “Heroes don’t die. Russia will be free.”

Other chants included “Putin is a thief,” “Putin is war” and “Kadyrov to prison.”

“The organizers and those who ordered [Nemtsov’s killing] are, I’m deeply convinced, the political leadership and rulers of Chechnya,” former Russian minister Gennady Gudkov said.