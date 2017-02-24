TRUMP EFFECT: Illegals changing routines amid deportation fears

AP

In Orange County, California, dozens of immigrant parents have signed legal documents authorizing friends and relatives to pick up their children from school and access their bank accounts to pay their bills in the event they are arrested by immigration agents.

In Philadelphia, immigrants are carrying around wallet-size “Know Your Rights” guides in Spanish and English that explain what to do if they’re rounded up.

In New York, 23-year-old Zuleima Dominguez and other members of her Mexican family are careful about answering the door and start making worried telephone calls when someone does not come home on time.

Around the nation, US President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on the estimated 11 million immigrants living illegally in the US have spread fear and anxiety and led many people to brace for arrest and to change up their daily routines in hopes of not getting caught.

In El Paso, Texas, Carmen Ramos and her friends have developed a network to keep each other updated via text messages on where immigration checkpoints have been set up.

She said she also is making certain everything she does is in order at all times. She checks her taillights before leaving the house to make sure they are working. She will not speed and keeps a close eye on her surroundings.

“We are surprised that even a ticket can get us back to Mexico,” said the 41-year-old Ramos, who with her husband and three children left Ciudad Juarez because of drug violence and death threats in 2008 and entered the US on tourist visas that have since expired. “We wouldn’t have anywhere to return.”

The unease among immigrants has been building for months, but intensified in recent weeks with ever-clearer signs that the Trump administration would jettison the former US president Barack Obama-era policy of focusing mostly on deporting those who had committed serious crimes.

The administration on Tuesday said that any immigrant in the country illegally who is charged with or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime, will now be an enforcement priority.

That could include people arrested for shoplifting or other minor offenses, or those who simply crossed the border illegally.

Some husbands and wives fear spouses who lack legal papers could be taken away and many worry that parents will be separated from their US-born children.

Dozens of immigrants have been turning up at an advocacy group’s offices in Philadelphia, asking questions like: “Who will take care of my children if I am deported?”

They are also coached on how to develop a “deportation plan” that includes the name and number of an attorney and other emergency contacts in case of arrest.

An organization in Austin, Texas, that runs a deportation hotline said it normally would receive one or two calls every few days. After recent immigration raids, the phone rang off the hook.

“We got over 1,000 phone calls in three days about the raids,” Grassroots Leadership immigration programs director Cristina Parker said. “And certainly a lot of those were people who wanted information about the raids saying, ‘I’m scared, I’m worried, what can I do?’... A lot of them were people who were impacted by the raids who saw a friend or family be taken.”

Immigrants in the Chicago area have said they are scared to drive, and some are even wary of taking public transit.