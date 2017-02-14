WWII bomb in Greece forces 72,000 from homes

NY Times News Service, ATHENS

In Greece’s biggest peacetime evacuation ever, about 72,000 people on Sunday left their homes in the city of Thessaloniki as experts defused and removed a World War II bomb from below a gas station.

Hundreds of police officers in Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city, began knocking on doors early in the morning to remind residents within a radius of 2km to leave their homes.

Though locals had been given several days’ warning, with leaflets posted around the city and an online campaign by local authorities, some were reluctant to leave and had to be convinced by police that their properties would remain intact.

“The security measures might be excessive, but it’s better to be excessive and be safe,” Greek Minister of Public Order and Citizen Protection Nikos Toskas said in a televised message.

The bomb was found last week under the gas station during excavation work aimed at expanding storage tanks. It was about 1.5m long and weighed about 250kg — three-fifths of which was explosive and the rest casing.

The bomb had been dropped onto Thessaloniki by Allied forces in 1943 or 1944, toward the end of Greece’s occupation by Nazi Germany, according to the Greek media.

On Sunday, residents were transported by bus to schools and sports venues. Greek television broadcast images of bemused pensioners, many of whom lived through the Nazi occupation of Greece, sitting on plastic chairs and drinking bottled water provided by the local government. Others carried pet cats in boxes through empty streets or led wide-eyed children by the hand as army officers stood guard near the cordoned-off gas station.

Hundreds of refugees who have been living at a former toilet paper factory, including many Syrians who fled strife in their country, were taken by aid workers to the city’s archeological museum for the day.

They were given snacks and taken to see the artifacts, aid workers said.

“The refugees accepted the situation with stoicism and understanding,” Vassilis Karambidis, who runs the center, told Greece’s state-run news agency. “There were no protests and those who were reluctant initially ultimately came round to the need to vacate the center.”

Over the course of an hour and a half, three Greek military pyrotechnic experts defused the bomb in an operation that “went very smoothly,” regional governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas told reporters.

He had declared a state of emergency in the city for the operation, suspending train and church services.

The bomb was loaded onto an army vehicle and taken to a military shooting range near the city to be destroyed, Tzitzikostas said.

About five hours after the defusion, residents started returning home.

A local military spokesman, Greek Colonel Nikolaos Fanios, played down the operation, saying that army experts had defused similar bombs found near the city’s international airport.

“This is a routine event for the army,” he told the Greek media.