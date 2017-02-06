World New Quick Take

Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Peace talks canceled

President Rodrigo Duterte has scrapped peace talks with communist insurgents after both the government and the rebels last week called off unilateral ceasefires aimed at ending a decades-long conflict. Duterte angrily condemned the insurgents for resuming hostilities, saying he was ready for a prolonged conflict. “I told the soldiers to prepare for a long war. I said [peace] will not come during our generation,” he said late on Saturday. “I am not interested in talking to them [the rebel leaders]. I will refuse to talk about it anymore.”

SOUTH KOREA

Mall fire kills four

A fire in shopping mall in Dongtan killed four people and injured 47, authorities said yesterday. Police suspect that sparks from a welding torch might have started the fire on Saturday in a kids’ play area in the mall in the commuter town south of Seoul. Two of the four who died were builders and the others were a mall worker and a shopper. Most of the 47 injured complained of smoke inhalation. The play area was closed at the time of the fire.

CHINA

Girl thrown from ride dies

A 13-year-old girl has died after being flung out of a fast-turning ride at an amusement park in Fengdu County in Chongqing on Friday. The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement late on Saturday that an initial investigation showed her seatbelt had broken and a passenger safety bar did not fit tightly enough at the “Travel Through Space” ride at Chaohua Park. Cellphone footage carried by state media showed the girl flying out of the ride on Friday afternoon as seats repeatedly spun around. A local newspaper yesterday reported that the girl’s family had reached a compensation agreement with the park for their only child’s death of 870,000 yuan (US$127,000).

AUSTRALIA

Shark nets left with holes

The New South Wales (NSW) government has been accused of failing beachgoers after it was revealed that contractors failed to maintain shark nets at central coast beaches. The NSW opposition has obtained documents from the Department of Primary Industries showing contractors were penalized for multiple breaches in 2014 and 2015, including leaving large holes in shark nets and leaving one beach without a net for more than a week. An opposition spokesman said the government should have told the community and called for an urgent review of the performance of shark meshing contractors.

PAKISTAN

Thanks given over boy

The government has sent a rare message of thanks to India after a five-year-old boy who was taken to India by his father nearly a year ago was reunited with his mother. Ifthikar Ahmed was handed over to Rohina Kiani by border officials in the town of Wagah in Punjab Province on Saturday evening following a long legal battle seeking his return from his father, Gulzar Ahmad Tantray. Kiani, a resident of the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, yesterday said she was overwhelmed with happiness and prepared to forgive her estranged husband, who is from Indian-controlled Kashmir. He wanted the family to return to his home village following the birth of their son, but when Kiani refused, Tantray absconded with the child in March last year, triggering a custody battle.

JORDAN

Air force hits IS in Syria

The nation said it has carried out airstrikes against Islamic State (IS) targets in southern Syria, hitting an arms depot, a warehouse for making car bombs and barracks used by the extremist group. State-run news agency Petra on Saturday quoted the military as saying drones and precision-guided munitions killed and wounded an unspecified number of IS militants. It said Friday’s strikes also targeted an IS-held former Syrian army post. The latest attacks came after King Abdullah II held high-level meetings in Washington about a possible US shift in Syria policy. US President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of safe zones in Syria, an idea critics say could escalate US military engagement.