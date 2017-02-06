Dozens die in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Reuters, KABUL

Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan yesterday struggled to dig out from heavy snow, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.

Heavy snow also blanketed the Afghan capital of Kabul, where the government closed its offices.

In northern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province, over the past two days as many as 19 people were killed and 17 injured by avalanches, collapsed roofs and road accidents, said Naweed Frotan, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The provincial government was working to reach at least 12 districts in Badakhshan that had been completely cut off, he added.

On the other side of the border, at least nine people, including children, were killed by an avalanche in northern Pakistan’s Chitral district, with as many as 14 residents still trapped in collapsed houses, district official Syed Maghferat Shah said.

“So far the rescue workers have recovered nine bodies and efforts are under way to retrieve more,” he said.

The avalanche struck a small village of 25 houses about 3am, but evacuation operations were delayed by the weather, Chitral Deputy Commissioner Shahab Hameed Yousafzai said.

In a separate incident in the Chitral region, a government rescue worker was killed when an avalanche struck a check post near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the commanding officer said.

“There is no way to rush the injured persons to Chitral hospital because all roads in the valley have been blocked due to heavy snowfall,” the officer said.

The snow wreaked havoc on major roads in Afghanistan, including the Kabul-Kandahar Highway, where police and soldiers had to rescue about 250 cars and buses trapped by the storm, said Jawid Salangi, a spokesman for Ghazni Province, where as much as 2m of new snow was reported.

“Some people were carried to local residents’ houses and some to military and police checkpoints,” he said, adding that officials expected the road to reopen quickly.

“Fortunately we arrived on time and there is not a single causality,” he said.

The Salang pass north of Kabul was also closed under as much as 2.5m of snow, according to police General Rajab Salangi, who oversees the area.

“It will remain blocked until the snow is cleared from the main road, facilities are provided and it is safe to travel,” he said.

Additional reporting by AFP