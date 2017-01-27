Trump, Kim lookalikes amuse Hong Kongers

Reuters, HONG KONG

It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality — US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.

The lookalikes of the controversial leaders turned heads and prompted many giggles as they paraded down a busy shopping district to promote a Lunar New Year song on Wednesday.

“Die, America, die,” shouted the Kim lookalike, a Hong Kong-based Australian musician who gave only his first name, Howard, as he swaggered in the young leader’s trademark black uniform.

His counterpart playing Trump, a 66-year-old American musician who goes by the name of Dennis Alan, pouted and took the insults in his stride.

Alan needed three times as much time as Howard to prepare for his appearance, taking one-and-a-half hours to spread layer after layer of orange foundation on his face and getting a hair stylist to delicately affix his tailor-made wig.

The tongue-in-cheek Kim impersonator praised the newly inaugurated leader of the free world, saying the two nations could finally be friends as both are now led by “dictators.”

“I think he’s a great leader and he’s much like me, a dictator, and I think with that in mind he’s going to turn the United States into North Korea 2.0. So we’re going to be great friends,” Howard said.

On New Year’s Day, the North Korean leader said his nation was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, which suggested the US could be in range.

“It won’t happen,” Trump riposted on Twitter at the time.

However, on Wednesday the two leaders’ lookalikes had only one decree for Hong Kongers — no selfies allowed.