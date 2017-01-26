Syrian refugees trapped in Thai poverty

The Guardian

After prayers, Nassr, 58, lit one of the 60 cigarettes he would smoke that day.

“It’s the stress,” he shrugged apologetically. “The tension of being an illegal refugee in Thailand.”

As the minaret’s call faded, the noise from Bangkok’s khlong boats intensified as they carried commuters along the waterways. Together with two Iraqi friends, Nassr, a Palestinian Syrian, watched the bustle, wishing he could get a job.

“We cannot work. There are no options to make money. All we can do is wait,” Nassr said.

Four years ago, Nassr lived in the suburbs of Damascus with his wife and three teenage children, running a carpet business, but as the war crept closer, everything changed.

“Instead of smiling people there were dead bodies in the streets. It was time to leave,” he said.

A friend from Syria, who had made it to Bangkok, advised Nassr to forget the risky route to Greece and instead obtain tourist visas for Thailand, the last nation with an open consulate in Damascus.

“The simplicity of it was appealing,” Nassr said. “We went there, applied for visas — US$100 each — bought five plane tickets and before we knew it we were in Thailand.”

Neither Nassr nor his family knew much about Thailand, but his friend told him that, once in Bangkok, it would be only a few weeks before the UN resettled them somewhere safe.

“I believed this way we could reach Europe, but without the risk of losing my family at sea,” Nassr said.

Four years later, he still has no leaving date.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has told him he would need to wait at least another two years before he can move. The agency says asylum applications are assessed on the merits of each case, on a first come, first served basis, prioritizing those who are considered vulnerable.

While he waits, Nassr spends his days between the mosque and grocery shopping.

“I try to stay inside as much as possible, try to avoid drawing attention. You never know if they will detain you,” he said.

Nassr said he and his family rely on support from his brothers and sisters, who live overseas. Most of them left Syria before the war began.

Thailand is not a signatory to the refugee convention, so neither recognizes the status of refugees nor protects them.

The number of urban asylum seekers in Thailand has tripled in the past three years, the UNHCR said.

“Once the three-month tourist visa expires, you basically become an illegal alien here,” Jennifer Bose of UNHCR Thailand said.

From that moment, refugees face the risk of detention or deportation.

For the few hundred Syrians in Thailand — exact numbers are unavailable — life in the tropics is a constant struggle. Stuck in limbo, they often hide in their rooms, unable to work or go to school.

Whenever an unfamiliar sound penetrates Firaz’s tiny one-room apartment on the outskirts of Bangkok, he freezes. The immigration police always appear unannounced, as they did two years ago when his family was arrested and taken to a detention center.

After two weeks in custody — crammed into a cell “like sheep” — and a bail payment of 140,000 Thai baht (US$3,972), they were released.

“They can show up at night and we never know if they are here to tease us or arrest us,”said Firaz, 42, sitting on the floor of the room he shares with his wife, mother and two children.

Firaz is a second-generation refugee whose family originates from Palestine. When, in 2012, the war reached his home in Yarmouk Camp (a Damascus district populated by Palestinian refugees) the family fled to Lebanon. After what they described as a hard time, they gathered the money for a one-way trip to Thailand.