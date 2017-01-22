Obama says ‘hope’ won as he departs Washington

AP, WASHINGTON

Former US president Barack Obama exited the post on Friday with a message of gratitude to the US and a plea to his supporters not to be bowed by the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

“You proved the power of hope,” Obama said before departing Washington.

In a speech at Andrews Air Force Base before boarding the presidential plane for the last time, Obama said he had been met by skepticism and doubt throughout his eight years in office by some who “didn’t think we could pull it off.”

Obama said his supporters had transcended obstacles by finding bonds of unity with all people.

He called that kind of fortitude “hope in the face of difficulty.”

“Michelle and I, we’ve just been your front-men and women,” Obama said. “It has always been about you and all the amazing things that happened over these last 10 years are really just a testament to you.”

Then Obama, a broad grin on his face, said goodbye to a crowd of 1,800 gathered to bid him farewell.

He stopped to give hugs and handshakes to staffers and military members who had served his administration over two terms.

In the morning on his final day in office, the Obamas were welcoming Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House for a reception before accompanying them to the Capitol for Trump’s swearing-in.

He wrote a welcome note to Trump that he left in the Oval Office and smiled as he stood alongside Trump at his swearing-in.

“This is just a little pit stop,” Obama said later. “This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America.”

Trump thanked Obama in his inauguration address.

“We are grateful to President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition,” Trump said. “They have been magnificent.”