World needs stable China-US relations, Xi tells Biden

Reuters, BEIJING

The world needs China and the US to have a stable and cooperative relationship, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told US Vice President Joe Biden, just days before new uncertainty looms with US president-elect Donald Trump taking office.

Meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Xi told Biden that he “positively appraised” his efforts to increase friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday.

“In the 38 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, relations between the two countries have weathered wind and rain, but generally have continued to forge ahead,” the statement quoted Xi as saying.

Under US President Barack Obama, there has been a “correct” development in relations, and important and positive results achieved, with trade and people-to-people exchanges reaching new highs, Xi added.

“The basic interests of the people of both countries and the world need China and the United States to work hard, to form a long-term, stable cooperative relationship,” Xi said.

The statement cited Biden as saying that the US hopes the two nations can continue to deepen mutual trust and expand cooperation.

It made no mention of Trump, though Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), who last month met a senior adviser to Trump, also attended the Xi-Biden meeting, the ministry said.

Trump, who takes office tomorrow, has rattled Beijing with threats to impose tariffs on Chinese imports and by questioning the US’ commitment to the “one China” policy.