Kerry meets former Viet Cong foe

AFP, CA MAU, Vietnam

Viet Cong veteran Vo Ban Tam remembers the first time he crossed paths with US Secretary of State John Kerry on the banks on the Bay Hap River, a day that ended in bloodshed.

Almost 50 years later, the 70-year-old Mekong Delta shrimp farmer locked eyes with Kerry on Saturday and they warmly grasped hands in mutual respect.

Kerry returned to the Vietnam waterway at the end of a visit to the communist nation, less than one week before he was to leave office, searching for the spot where he won a Silver Star for bravery as a young US Navy lieutenant.

On Feb. 28, 1969, as the skipper of Swift Boat PCF-94, Kerry was patrolling when Vo Ban Tam’s unit launched an ambush.

The plan, the Vietnamese guerrilla told his former adversary on Saturday, was to use rifle and grenade fire to lure the heavily armed US craft into range of a shoulder-held rocket launcher.

This tactic had paid off for the Viet Cong in the past, but on this day Kerry made a dramatic decision, beaching his boat then storming ashore to pursue the operator.

Grabbing an M-16 rifle the then-26-year-old chased down the guerrilla and shot him dead, saving his crew from a counterattack.

Vo Ban Tam remembered the dead man, 24-year-old Ba Thanh, as a respected member of the Viet Cong’s main force in Ca Mau Province.

“He was a good soldier,” he said, speaking through an interpreter on the banks of same river, shortly after Kerry re-visited the scene of the ambush for the first time.

Kerry had never before learned the name of the man he shot. During his unsuccessful 2004 White House campaign, opponents tarnished his war record by claiming he had killed a teenager.

However, US officials preparing for Kerry’s visit tracked down Vo Ban Tam and his account confirmed Kerry’s memory that his slain adversary was an adult.

Vo Ban Tam said that thanks to Kerry’s action the Viet Cong had not been victorious that day.

However, he recalled proudly how his comrades often had the upper hand.

“We were guerrillas, we were never there where you were shooting,” he boasted, telling Kerry they could hear his boat coming that day a kilometer off.

“Well, I’m glad we’re both alive,” Kerry said.

Kerry returned from Vietnam later in 1969. Despite holding Silver and Bronze stars for valor and three Purple Hearts for being wounded in action, he became a prominent anti-war activist.

On behalf of his own US comrades in arms, he famously demanded: “How can you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?”

Kerry went on to become a senator, a presidential candidate and finally secretary of state — and he never forgot Vietnam, becoming a leader in the post-war reconciliation.

Now, with just days to go before the start of US president-elect Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House, Kerry plans more visits.

He wants to work on environmental problems with the Lower Mekong Initiative while he and fellow veterans are involved in plans to open a US-funded Fulbright University in Vietnam.

Pollution and climate change are now the biggest threat to the Mekong Delta with encroaching salination a huge issue.

The US is a huge market for Vietnamese shrimp, but measures to deepen trade ties are threatened by Trump’s opposition to measures such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

