US denies abandoning Israel on UN vote

AP, WASHINGTON

US Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday tore into Israel for settlement-building, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging Israel away from democracy and forcefully rejecting the notion that the US had abandoned Israel with a controversial UN vote.

Netanyahu accused US President Barack Obama’s administration of a biased bid to blame Israel for failure to reach a peace deal.

In a farewell speech, Kerry laid out a two-state vision for peace that he will not be in office to implement, but that the US hoped might be heeded even after Obama’s term ends. He defended Obama’s move last week to allow the UN Security Council to declare Israeli settlements illegal, the spark that set off an extraordinary and deepening diplomatic spat between the US and its closest Middle East ally.

“If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won’t ever really be at peace,” Kerry said in a speech that ran more than one hour, a comprehensive airing of grievances that have built up in the Obama administration over eight years, but were rarely, until this month, discussed publicly.

Netanyahu pushed back in a hastily arranged televised statement in which he suggested he was done with the Obama administration and ready to deal with US president-elect Donald Trump, who has sided squarely with Israel. The Israeli leader faulted Kerry for obsessing over settlements while paying mere “lip service” to Palestinian attacks and incitement of violence.

“Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders,” Netanyahu said from Jerusalem.

The dueling recriminations marked a low point for US-Israel relations, and a bitter end to eight years of frustrated ties between Obama and Netanyahu, who quarreled repeatedly over settlements, the peace process and Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran.

Trump, who has assured Israel it merely needs to “hang on” until he takes over, would not say on Wednesday whether settlements should be reined in, but he told reporters Israel was being “treated very, very unfairly by a lot of different people.”

It was unclear whether Israel came up in a telephone call Obama, while vacationing in Hawaii, placed to Trump on Wednesday morning. Nor was it obvious what effect Kerry’s speech, coming in the final days of the administration, might have.

Netanyahu expressed concern that a French-hosted summit next month could lead to an international framework that the UN Security Council might then codify with Obama’s assent, boxing Israel in.

Yet, Kerry seemed to rule out the possibility Obama would take more parting shots, such as promoting that type of UN resolution or recognizing Palestinian statehood.

The diplomatic fracas erupted last week when the US, in a departure from past policy, decided to abstain rather than veto a UN Security Council resolution calling Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law. Israel was incensed, and on Wednesday, Netanyahu claimed Israel has “absolute, indispensable evidence” the US actually spearheaded the resolution.

Netanyahu offered what he called proof of US collusion: a document, leaked to an Egyptian newspaper, that purports to be a Palestinian account of meeting this month between top US and Palestinian officials, but White House spokesman Ned Price called it a “total fabrication” and added: “This meeting never occurred.’