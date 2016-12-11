Pinochet shadow looms 10 years after his death

AFP, SANTIAGO

Chile yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the death of former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet, who has gradually become a national pariah even as his legacy continues to dominate the country.

Pinochet, who ruled Chile with an iron fist for 17 years, died of a heart attack on Dec. 10, 2006, aged 91, without ever being brought to justice for the crimes committed by his regime.

He had stepped down 16 years earlier, but continued to enjoy the staunch support of many conservative Chileans — so much so that more than 50,000 people turned out to mourn him.

In a sign of the changing times, less than 100 people were expected to attend the only ceremony scheduled to remember him yesterday — a small, private mass at his former residence in Los Boldos on the central Chilean coast, where his ashes lie.

The administration of Chilean President Michelle Bachelet — whose father was tortured to death at the hands of Pinochet’s agents — said the anniversary had little relevance for modern-day Chile.

“Pinochet is a figure of the past,” presidential spokeswoman Paula Narvaez said. “Chile has to live in the present and look to the future.”

With his dark glasses and military uniform, Pinochet was an emblem of the dictatorships that gripped much of Latin America during the Cold War.

He seized power from socialist former Chilean president Salvador Allende in a bloody 1973 coup and ruled with ruthless efficiency until 1990.

He presided over a period of great prosperity, but also great barbarity.

More than 3,200 people were killed or “disappeared” — abducted and presumed killed — by his security forces, and 28,000 were tortured.

After stepping down, Pinochet continued for years to serve as head of the military and a senator for life — helping ensure he was never brought to justice, despite numerous court cases pending when he died.

Today, few Chileans publicly back him.

His old political allies defend his policies but distance themselves from the man.