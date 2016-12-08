Lawmakers order Choi appearance

AP, SEOUL

A South Korean parliamentary committee yesterday sent a squad of security officers to order the jailed woman at the center of a scandal that threatens to bring down the nation’s president to attend a hearing investigating her alleged manipulation of government affairs.

The drama is the latest step in what appears to be the final days in power for South Korean President Park Geun-hye. She faces an impeachment vote tomorrow.

On live TV, lawmakers in a hearing room jammed with media first assembled and then sent away about 20 security officers with orders demanding that Choi Soon-sil, who is accused of using her ties to Park to control government affairs and extort companies, and 10 other witnesses attend the hearing.

Choi and the others could face jail or fines if they refuse. In past cases, witnesses who refused to attend hearings have been fined.

Choi, now jailed at a detention center near Seoul, had earlier cited a panic disorder as the reason that she could not testify yesterday, one of the lawmakers at the hearing said.

Choi and two of Park’s former presidential advisers have been indicted. One of the two ex-aides allegedly pressured big companies to donate millions of dollars to foundations controlled by Choi, while the other is accused of passing confidential government documents to Choi.

Both men refused to testify yesterday.

Fourteen people caught up in the scandal were at the hearing, including two of Choi’s former associates and former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon.

With many key witnesses absent, lawmakers grilled Kim about a 2014 deadly ferry disaster that has long dogged Park’s government over what is widely believed to have been a botched rescue effort. The sinking killed more than 300 people, mostly high-school students on a field trip.

Opposition lawmaker Kim Kyung-jin screamed as he grilled Kim about an allegation that he told junior presidential secretaries that efforts to recover bodies from the wreckage should be stopped, because it would be a burden to the government. The lawmaker cited what he called a memo left by a late Park secretary.

Kim Ki-choon denied making such an instruction, causing Kim Kyung-jin to erupt.

“It will be hard for you go to heaven after you die. You need a lot of self-reflection,” the lawmaker said.

If impeached, Park’s presidential powers will be suspended and the South Korean Constitutional Court would have up to 180 days to rule on whether to formally unseat her.

On Tuesday, Park told ruling party leaders that she was willing to accept the outcome if she is impeached and would make “every available effort” to prepare for a Constitutional Court process.

The comments suggested Park is bracing for a Constitutional Court procedure that could determine her fate, according to South Korean media reports.