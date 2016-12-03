Close aides to Clinton, Trump clash at Harvard forum

Bloomberg

Former US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s senior campaign strategist on Thursday did not mince his words when confronted by top staffers of US president-elect Donald Trump: He does not have a voter mandate.

“You guys won. That’s clear. You won the electoral college, that’s the currency,” Clinton strategist Joel Benenson said during a contentious three-hour forum hosted by the Institute of Politics at Harvard University. “But let’s also be honest. Don’t act as if you have some popular mandate for your message … the fact of the matter is that more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump.”

“Hey guys, we won,” said Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s third and final campaign manager. “You don’t have to respond. I mean, seriously. Why is there no mandate?” she asked as she pointed out congressional seats, governorships and state legislatures lost by Democrats since US President Barack Obama took office.

The confrontation came as tensions between the two campaigns continue to simmer following an unprecedented and bitter fight for the presidency that ended in Trump’s surprise victory last month.

The fact that Clinton has won 2.5 million more votes than Trump has galvanized her supporters and led him to claim that it is because of widespread voter fraud.

“Guys, I can tell you’re angry, but wow. Hashtag he’s your president,” Conway said. “I was asked a hundred times on TV — maybe a thousand times — will he accept the election results? Will he accept? Will you? Will you ever accept the election results? Will you tell your protesters he’s your president too?”

Six Clinton staffers faced off against a team of five Trump advisers during the panel, one of several during the two-day Harvard conference, which also included a grilling of CNN president Jeff Zucker on the role that cable news played in Trump’s rise.

However, it was the member of the Trump team who had been slated to appear, but did not, campaign chief executive and former Breitbart News head Steve Bannon, whose views on race led to several minutes of heated back-and-forth.

Conway and other Trump aides praised Bannon as a “brilliant tactician.”

“If providing a platform for white supremacists makes me a brilliant tactician, I am glad to have lost,” Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri said. “I am more proud of Hillary Clinton’s alt-right speech than any other moment on the campaign because she had the courage to stand up. I would rather lose than win the way you guys did.”

“Do you think I ran a campaign where white supremacists had a platform?” Conway fired back. “You going look me in the face and tell me that?”

Conway said Clinton lost because people simply did not like her and she offered up no viable plan to strengthen the US economy for middle-class Americans.

“How about it’s Hillary Clinton? She doesn’t connect with people. How about they have nothing in common with her? How about you had no economic message,” Conway said.

Trump’s first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, offered a peek at they tycoon’s decisionmaking process during a panel discussion of the Republican primary.

In July last year, just five weeks into Trump’s candidacy, his aides worried that it might already be over after he questioned US Senator John McCain’s war-hero status at an Iowa forum.