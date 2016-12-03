Thousands flee Aleppo as Russia mulls aid corridor

Reuters, GENEVA

About 30,000 people are receiving aid after fleeing the besieged eastern zone of Aleppo in the past few days, taking the total number of displaced people in the Syrian city to more than 400,000, UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday.

By Wednesday, about 18,000 people had been registered entering government-controlled areas and about 8,500 crossing into the Kurdish-controlled zone of Aleppo, De Mistura’s humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland told reporters.

He said those figures were likely to have risen on Thursday.

A ground and air campaign by Syrian government forces and their Russian and Lebanese allies that began in September has cut off rebels in their most important urban stronghold, and left about 250,000 civilians with rapidly dwindling food and medical facilities.

REBEL LOSSES

On Sunday and Monday the city’s rebels suffered their biggest reverse in four years, losing around a third of the area they had controlled.

Syria and Russia have declined a UN request for a pause in the fighting to evacuate 400 sick and wounded in need of immediate treatment, but Russia wants to discuss the idea of setting up four humanitarian corridors, Egeland said.

“A humanitarian corridor can work if all the armed actors respect it,” he added.