Brazilian protesters call for president’s removal

AP, SAO PAULO

Protesters on Sunday massed in Brazil’s largest city to call for the president to be removed from office and express outrage at a host of his policies, while the embattled leader tried to head off some of their criticism.

Brazilian President Michel Temer has seen a continual drip of scandal and high-level resignations since he took office six months ago, but on Friday a scandal touched him directly for the first time amid allegations he abused his power to do a favor for one of his Cabinet ministers.

He denied the allegation.

The scandal could scuttle Temer’s ability to pass a series of austerity policies that he says are necessary to pull Latin America’s largest economy out of a deep recession.

Opposition politicians have promised to introduce measures in the Brazilian Congress calling for Temer’s impeachment.

On Sunday, of people gathered on a main avenue in Sao Paulo to call for just that.

Representatives from political parties and social movements also protested against the government’s proposal to cap spending to rein in the deficit, which many fear will result in deep cuts to education and healthcare.

Others were protesting rampant corruption in politics, criticizing not just the current administration, while some complained about the lack of suitable housing.

One group held up a banner with a drawing of Fidel Castro, paying homage to the Cuban leader who died on Friday night.

Dozens of business executives and senior politicians have been charged and arrested this year in a spiraling corruption investigation that has shocked Brazilians with the scale of graft it has revealed.

Congress is considering anti-corruption legislation, but many Brazilians worry that one measure meant to crack down on off-the-books campaign slush funds might be used to pardon politicians who engaged in the practice in the past.

The controversy has reached such a pitch that Temer held a rare Sunday news conference to say he would not allow any amnesty for such practices.

“It was necessary to listen to the voice of the street,” he told reporters.