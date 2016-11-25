EU parliament urges freeze on Turkey

AP and NY Times News Service, BRUSSELS and ISTANBUL, Turkey

Underscoring growing unease, the European Parliament yesterday demanded that the bloc freeze membership negotiations with Turkey over the government’s heavy-handed crackdown following a failed coup in July.

The parliament approved a non-binding resolution by a 479-37 margin with 107 abstentions and said the freeze should last until Ankara’s “disproportionate measures” under the state of emergency are lifted.

Despite the parliamentary vote, EU officials have said that longstanding, but unsuccessful talks should not immediately be halted.

Some EU nations have called for the suspension of the talks, but the bloc is struggling to reach a common stance that would balance EU nations’ need for Ankara’s continued help to stop hundreds of thousands of refugees heading to Europe with their concerns about rights abuses.

“By continuing the illusion of accession talks with an increasingly authoritarian regime, the EU is losing credibility, is fooling our citizens, and also betraying those Turkish citizens who look to Europe as their future,” said Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group.

Anticipating the vote, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had already said that his country’s “struggle for its stability and future won’t be interrupted by [European legislators] raising and lowering their hands.”

Although the vote carries no immediate consequences, it underscores the increasing unease in Europe over Erdogan’s tightening grip on power in the wake of the coup attempt.

Tens of thousands of people, including teachers, journalists and opposition lawmakers, have been arrested or fired. As reports of more detentions and repression came in, the EU’s stance has steadily hardened.

“We can no longer remain silent in the face of Erdogan’s outrage and the evident breaches of the rule of law and human rights,’’ said Gianni Pittella, leader of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the second-largest political group in the European Parliament.

Following the vote, Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik criticized EU nations for not standing in solidarity with Turkey at a time when it is dealing with a spate of violent attacks.

“Europe is engaged in short-sighted and visionless discussions,” Celik told reporters in the southern Turkish city of Adana, where hours earlier a car bomb attack killed two people and wounded 16 others.

The government does not take the vote seriously, he said.

The European Parliament loses perspective when it comes to Turkey and that it should watch its language when talking about Erdogan, he said.

Even before the yesterday’s vote, Erdogan’s government had suggested that it might pull out of the EU membership process altogether if there was no progress by the end of the year.

Erdogan has also said that he would approve a restoration of the death penalty, which would almost certainly force an end to any talk of Turkey joining the bloc, since a ban on capital punishment is a condition of membership.

Many policymakers and analysts criticized the parliament vote ahead of time, saying it would only push Turkey to harden its position on issues like human rights and the death penalty, while endangering cooperation on limiting refugee flows to Europe.

“It would be a strategic stupidity of the first order for the EU to unilaterally abandon its relationship with Turkey,” former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt said in a Twitter post this week.