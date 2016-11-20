US man convicted of fraud over ‘Kung Fu Panda’ sketches

Reuters

A Massachusetts man was on Friday found guilty by a US federal jury of back-dating drawings he relied on as evidence in his lawsuit against DreamWorks Animation that claimed he had invented the title character in the 2008 film Kung Fu Panda.

A federal jury in Boston convicted Jayme Gordon, 51, on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of perjury after prosecutors accused him of lying in a 2011 lawsuit against the Hollywood studio, the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that Gordon back-dated drawings of a character named Po in 2008 after seeing an early trailer for the film, and then used them to try to extract a US$12 million settlement from DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc.

Some of the drawings Gordon relied on had been traced from a coloring book featuring Walt Disney Co characters from the 1994 film The Lion King, prosecutors said.

Gordon agreed to dismiss his lawsuit after DreamWorks, which also produced the Madagascar and How to Train Your Dragon films, discovered the tracing. By that time, though, the company had spent US$3 million defending itself against the litigation.

Gordon faces 20 years in prison for the wire fraud charges and five years for the perjury charges.