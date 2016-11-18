NATO general dismisses Trump talk

AP, TORONTO

A top NATO general on Wednesday said that US president-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the US might abandon its NATO commitments is not serious, because the treaty is so binding and important that no president “would dare” change it.

Czech Army General Petr Pavel said NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense clause is quite clear that NATO will come to the defense, unconditionally, of any fellow member who is attacked.

Pavel, chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, made the remarks ahead of this weekend’s Halifax International Security Forum — the first major national security conference since Trump’s election.

Trump said during the presidential campaign that he would review allies’ financial contributions — in this case contributions owed by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — before acting under NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense clause if they were attacked by Russia.

Trump has also called NATO “obsolete” and a bad deal for the US.

“The continuity of the trans-Atlantic relationship, spanning almost 70 years, is simply so binding that no American president would dare be able to change it, and even not willing, because we understand on sides on both sides of the Atlantic that NATO is as important to European allies as it is to North America and we have a treaty that is binding to all of us,” Pavel said. “I really think that there is no serious threat there to challenging the principles of NATO.”

US administrations have complained that many NATO members are not footing their share of the alliance’s bills.

The US accounts for more than 70 percent of all NATO defense spending. Only four other allies — Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland — meet the minimum 2 percent of GDP on defense that NATO requires.

Trump’s idea that the spending target would be a prerequisite for the US to defend them is an abrupt break for the most powerful member of NATO.

“Article 5 is quite clear,” Pavel said. “I believe this commitment will be met whatever the situation. I also believe that it is necessary that all European allies do their best to meet their commitments.”

Pavel said it is “absolutely justified” that pressure will be stepped up on members to meet their obligations and said the US is carrying too much of the burden, but he took issue with Trump slagging NATO.

“I would absolutely not call NATO obsolete. NATO is relevant as ever,” he said.

Pavel said Russia is pursing political objectives through military force and that is unacceptable in the 21st century.

“We are witnesses to the first illegal change of boundaries since the second World War by force,” he said in reference to Crimea.

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 from Ukraine following a hastily called referendum, a move that led to Western sanctions.

A separatist insurgency also erupted in eastern Ukraine the following month.

Pavel said he hopes Trump will moderate his remarks now that he is the president elect.

In its eighth year, the Halifax International Security forum attracts top defense and security officials from Western democracies. About 300 people gather each year.

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work and US National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers are among the speakers this year, as are US senators Tim Kaine and John McCain.

Kaine is to be honored at a dinner tonight for leading the Democratic delegation to the forum for the fourth year.