New Zealand quake zone lashed by storm

Reuters, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

Rain and strong winds yesterday battered central New Zealand, threatening further damage just days after a powerful earthquake killed two people and devastated parts of the South Island with huge landslides.

More than 1,000 tourists and residents have been evacuated from the small seaside town of Kaikoura by a fleet of helicopters and a Royal New Zealand Navy vessel since the magnitude 7.8 quake struck on Sunday evening Taipei time.

Kaikoura, a fishing town and popular whale-watching base ringed by steep mountains, was completely cut off by landslides covering the coastal road and rail corridor.

Further helicopter evacuations from Kaikoura yesterday were disrupted by the bad weather, New Zealand Ministry of Civil Defence Emergency Management Director Sarah Stuart-Black said.

“We are really concerned about the changing weather situation,” she told reporters. “It could mean that there’s an increased risk of further landslides, obviously surface flooding, so we want people to be safe.”

An inland road to Kaikoura, briefly reopened to emergency vehicles, was closed due to more landslides, officials said.

Warships from Australia, Canada and the US, in the country for the Royal New Zealand Navy’s 75th anniversary, had arrived in Kaikoura to assist with the recovery.

“The ships, crews and maritime helicopters provided by our partner militaries have given us a great deal of flexibility in supporting the national relief effort,” New Zealand Joint Forces Commander Major General Tim Gall said.

Most of the tourists evacuated to Christchurch, about 150km south of Kaikoura, had continued their journeys, but about 130 people were being housed temporarily in Canterbury University’s student halls.

With damage expected to take months to repair, the government announced a NZ$7.5 million (US$5.3 million) wage subsidy package to support small businesses in Kaikoura for two months.

“These companies ... are going to have a sustained reduction in their turnover to the point of almost nothing for a long period of time and that’s why we think it’s appropriate for the government to step in,” New Zealand Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce told reporters.

Analysts at ANZ Bank said that, while the local economic hit would be significant, there would only be a “small dent” in New Zealand’s overall activity, far lower than the 2011 quake in Christchurch that killed almost 200 people.

In Wellington, as many as 60 buildings were damaged, including serious structural damage to three relatively recently constructed multi-story buildings, one of which engineers said would have to be torn down.

The government said it would launch an investigation into why the newer buildings had been unable to withstand the quake.

More buildings were evacuated yesterday and roads cordoned off as engineers assessed the damage.

Wellington is bisected by several fault lines, and large areas of its business district are built on reclaimed land, raising questions about building practices in the capital despite some of the world’s strictest codes.

“It is a concern, people do want to know the buildings they’re in are going to be safe,” Wellington Mayor Justin Lester told reporters. “Everybody wants a building to perform as is expected, so when it doesn’t ... you need to understand how. There’s no simple answer.”