EU awaits Trump team to assess relationship

AP, BRUSSELS

EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that they would have to wait to see what moves US president-elect Donald Trump makes in the weeks ahead and work on strengthening Europe’s role in world affairs until the future of trans-Atlantic relations becomes clearer.

At informal dinner talks in Brussels, the ministers underlined the importance of respecting the choice of US voters and making contact with Trump’s transition team.

“We’re going to have to see what positions the new administration takes in coming months,” Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders said after the meeting ended. “The debate right now is to see how the European Union can boost its voice in the world.”

EU nations are anxious to see how many of Trump’s campaign announcements — like isolationist positions on security, his rejection of international trade pacts and refusal to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin — might translate into real policy.

However, Reynders denied that it was an emergency meeting or that Europe is in disarray.

“What would be bizarre would be talk about the American elections around the world but not among foreign ministers,” he said.

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Paolo Gentiloni noted that Trump does not take office until January and that Europe has plenty on its plate until then, such as the refugee emergency and economic issues.

“Europe should be taking care of its own problems and not worrying what is happening on the other side of the Atlantic,” he said.

Given Trump’s clear opposition to major trade pacts, EU officials are all but certain that the massive Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) will have to be renegotiated, if any life remains in the project at all.

Perhaps the most pressing problem is to understand how Trump wants to deal with Putin.

The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea and destabilizing role elsewhere in Ukraine.

Some of those measures, including asset freezes on individuals and organizations, come up for renewal in January.