Colombia tries again for peace deal

AP, HAVANA

Colombia is trying a second time to achieve peace, with its government and largest rebel group signing a revised deal to end its brutal conflict following the surprise rejection of an earlier peace accord by voters in a referendum.

Government negotiator Humberto de la Calle and rebel negotiator Ivan Marquez on Saturday announced the new, modified deal in Havana, moving to end a half-century-long conflict that has claimed more than 220,000 lives and driven almost 8 million people from their homes.

The latest agreement aims to address some of the concerns of opponents of the original accord, who said the deal was too lenient on a rebel group that had kidnapped and committed war crimes.

“The new deal is an opportunity to clear up doubts, but above all to unite us,” said De la Calle, who described the text of the modified accord as “much better” than the previous one.

The negotiator did not say if or how it would be submitted again to voters for approval or to congress.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) inked an initial peace deal on Sept. 26 amid international fanfare after more than four years of negotiations.

However, voters rejected it on Oct. 2 by just 55,000 votes, dealing a stunning setback to Santos, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the conflict.

Santos immediately began looking for ways to rescue the deal and the sides extended a ceasefire until Dec. 31 to get the modified deal done. The rebels insisted they would not go back to the drawing board and throw out years of arduous negotiations with the government.

“The meetings with the FARC delegation were intense,” De la Calle said. “We worked 15 days and nights to reach this new agreement.”

De La Calle said some modifications made were related to justice, punishment for combatants accused of war crimes and reparations for the conflict’s victims.

He said negotiators had worked out the details of how and where those responsible for crimes would serve their sentences, addressing complaints by opponents that rebels accused of atrocities would not be imprisoned, but submitted to “alternative punishments.”

Other modifications include requiring the rebels to present an inventory of acquired money and holdings, and the provision of safeguards for private owners and property during reforms carried out in the countryside.

Cases of conflict participants accused of drug trafficking would be dealt with under Colombia’s penal code and be heard by high courts.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Santos said he had instructed De la Calle and the negotiating team to return to Bogota to explain the details of the new accord to the “no” campaign led by former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe, a conservative.

Santos said that an issue where negotiators did not achieve advances was on the insistence by opponents of the peace deal that guerrilla leaders not be allowed to run for elected office.

“We won’t have assigned legislative seats. To the contrary, they will have to participate in elections. Nor will they have positions in government, as has occurred in other cases. But yes they can be elected,” he said.

FARC negotiator Marquez said that “the implementation of the accord is all that remains for the construction of the bases for peace in Colombia.”