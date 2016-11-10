Cash removal shocks Indian economy

Reuters, NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India

Indians yesterday struggled to pay for basics goods like food and fuel, and wondered how to get hold of their cash, after India suddenly withdrew 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid to flush out money hidden from the tax man.

The shock measure sent shudders through the investment community.

India’s National Stock Exchange share index slumped as much as 6.3 percent in early trade before recovering some of the losses by about noon.

The currency move, announced late on Tuesday night by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to bring billions of dollars worth of unaccounted wealth into the mainstream economy and curb corruption.

It was also designed to stop anti-India militants suspected of using fake 500 rupee notes to fund operations.

From midnight, the larger banknotes ceased to be legal tender for transactions other than exchanging them at banks for smaller notes.

Retailers refused to accept the bills, worth about US$7.50 and US$15 respectively, and people were unable to access ATMs after banks closed them down.

To be effective the move had to be unexpected, analysts said, but it was also fraught with problems for an economy largely fueled by cash, especially for India’s poorest people, many of whom work in the large rural economy.

India’s “black economy,” a term widely used to describe transactions that take place outside formal channels, amounted to about 20 percent of GDP, according to investment firm Ambit.

New bills, of 500 and 2,000 rupees, are to be introduced from today.

Deepak Chhatoi, a salesman at a car varnishing store in Mumbai, said he had to turn away customers wanting to pay with larger bills, and could not buy the popular potato sandwich known as the vada pav.

“I couldn’t even have breakfast this morning, because there seems to be a shortage of change in the market,” he said. “The vada pav seller declined to sell to me, because he did not have change.”

The extent of the measure’s effects became evident as petrol stations and hospitals also refused to accept larger denomination banknotes, even though the government had given them a waiver to continue accepting them.

Meanwhile, bank ATMs were closed and banks prepared for the flood of people seeking to exchange larger banknotes for smaller ones.

Swapan Mandal, a laborer, wanted to withdraw 3,000 rupees from an ATM and send it to his family in Kolkata, in eastern India, but was unable to do so.

“I have only 500 rupees notes at home. I don’t know if I will be able to send the money,” he said.

A sub-inspector in New Delhi said the police commissioner had issued orders to watch for disturbances, especially at key retail outlets like petrol pumps.

“This is a sensitive time. We have to be alert,” he said.

Modi’s move to go after hidden assets also threatens to derail politicians’ election plans ahead of state polls, including the key battleground of Uttar Pradesh early next year.

With no state financing, India’s elections run on resources that candidates generate by themselves, most of it in cash.

The main opposition Congress party said it supported moves to attack the black economy, but that withdrawing bigger denomination notes would hit the common man first.

“Ordinary Indians will suffer — families saving for weddings, the small traders and businessmen,” Congress party spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.