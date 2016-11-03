North Korea to launch missile, Fox report says

Reuters, WASHINGTON

North Korea is preparing to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile in the next three days, Fox Business Network reported on Tuesday, citing two unidentified US officials.

The communist nation planned the launch for between 24 and 72 hours, the cable network reported.

It would be the latest in a series of launches this year by the isolated country in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, supported by China, that ban all ballistic missile-related activities by the North.

North Korea, which is under UN and other international sanctions for its nuclear and missile programs, has conducted repeated missile tests this year, the most recent on Oct. 20.

That latest test, believed to be an intermediate-range Musudan, failed immediately after launch, the US and South Korean militaries said.

It came in spite of the threat of further UN sanctions under discussion.

The failed launch was the eighth attempt in seven months by North Korea to launch a weapon with a design range of 3,000km that can be fired from road mobile launchers, the US and South Korean militaries said.

News of that launch came during the third and final debate for Tuesday next week’s US presidential election.

A study published last month by a US-based North Korea research project said North Korean missile and nuclear tests and other major “provocations” had clustered increasingly closer to US elections.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington said the trend also suggested the possibility of an act during next month’s transition period for the next US administration.

North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in 2006 and has since defied UN sanctions to press ahead with the development of the weapons and missiles to carry them, which it says it needs for defense.

It carried out its fourth nuclear test in January and fifth and largest on Sept. 9.