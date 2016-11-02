Pennsylvania man accused of abusing six sisters

AP, FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man accused of fathering two children with a 14-year-old girl gifted to him by her parents on Monday was charged with sexually assaulting five other girls in that family, calling them his wives.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub announced new child sex abuse charges against 51-year-old Lee Kaplan, of Feasterville, calling it a “sad, but critical new development.”

“He played on their trust and affection for him and he groomed them to see him as a religious and cult-like figure,” Weintraub said.

The victims were among 11 girls found living in Kaplan’s home when he was arrested in June. The girls ranged in age from six to 18 years old during the time of abuse, Weintraub said.

Police have said the teen’s father told them he and his wife “gave” their 14-year-old daughter to Kaplan after he financially helped the couple. By the time she was 18, she had two children with him. It was not clear when the other girls moved in with him.

The oldest girl told police the six sisters were Kaplan’s wives, and he told them he had dreams telling him it was what God wanted, according to an affidavit released on Monday.

Kaplan’s attorney, Ryan Hyde, said he had not seen the complaint and could not comment.

Kaplan has been in the Bucks County jail on US$1 million bail, and an additional US$1 million cash bail was added after the new charges were filed.

He was arraigned by video.

Kaplan and the girls’ parents, Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus, were supposed to go on trial next week, but the proceedings have been canceled, according to online court documents.

The children are all together now and are safe, Weintraub said.

“This man obviously groomed these children for a long time,” Weintraub said. “He accomplished his objective and now we have to accomplish ours and bring him to justice.”