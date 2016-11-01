Agencies

JAPAN

Superhero foils gangsters

A mystery crime-fighting superhero is striking fear into the hearts of the nation’s criminals after bravely foiling an armed holdup by a pair of yakuza, local media reported. When the mobsters waved a replica gun in the face of a 38-year-old courier in an attempt to steal a luxury watch, they got more than they bargained for. The intrepid deliveryman — whose true identity, in the best superhero tradition, remains unknown — snatched the fake weapon and forcibly took back the package, Tokyo police said. Suspects Yusuke Kodama, 32, and Hidekazu Oba, 35, both gang members from the Matsuba-kai crime syndicate, were arrested on suspicion of attempted extortion, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

UNITED STATES

Week-long manhunt ends

A massive, week-long manhunt for a suspect in a string of violent crimes — including the killing of two relatives, the shooting of two police officers and multiple carjackings — ended on Sunday evening in a police chase and shoot-out that left the man dead in western Oklahoma. Federal and local police said Michael Dale Vance Jr, 38, was shot and killed by an Oklahoma state trooper near Leedey, Oklahoma. Earlier in the day, Vance had shot and wounded a Dewey County officer, then fled in a car, Washington Marshals Service spokesman Dave Turk said.

EL SALVADOR

Former president arrested

Former president Antonio Saca was arrested on Saturday on corruption charges that alleged misuse of public funds, the attorney general’s office said on Sunday. Saca, a businessman who ruled the nation from 2004 to 2009, was detained on Saturday night during the wedding reception of one of his sons at a reception hall in the capital. He was arrested along with high-ranking former officials of his government, including former communications minister Julio Rank and former youth minister Cesar Funes. Several hours after the arrests, Saca’s former private secretary Elmer Charlaix voluntarily surrendered to police. He faces charges of embezzling at least US$18 million.

UNITED STATES

Stranded shark dies

Officials say a great white shark has died after it was spotted struggling in shallow water in Cape Cod. Atlantic White Shark Conservancy executive director Cynthia Wigren told the Cape Cod Times that a man had spotted the shark on Sunday while walking on Nauset Beach in Orleans. Wigren said the shark had died by the time officials responded. She said the male shark had not been tagged. Researchers estimate it was more than 20 years old. State shark scientist Gregory Skomal was due to conduct a necropsy yesterday. Wigren said the incident marked the year’s first shark stranding on Cape Cod. Three sharks were stranded last year.

UNITED STATES

Two teens killed in shooting

Two teenagers were killed in a shooting that injured four others in suburban Washington on Sunday. Prince George County police said in a news release that they did not believe the shooting was a random act of violence. It occurred at about 2:45am in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights. Police identified the victims as 14-year-old Todd Webb of Capitol Heights and 18-year-old Brian Davis of northwest Washington. Police said another man also suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting and remained hospitalized. The other three victims had non-life-threatening injuries.