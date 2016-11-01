Palauan brothers-in-law rivals for presidential election

AFP, KOROR, Palau

The Pacific island nation of Palau goes to the polls today with two brothers-in-law vying to become Palauan president — and they admit it has made for some awkward conversations at the family dinner table.

The election pits incumbent Palauan President Tommy Remengesau against Surangel Whipps Jr after they emerged as the leading contenders in a run-off vote in September.

Whipps is married to Remengesau’s sister, but has not let family ties constrain his campaign as he seeks to end his rival’s 12 years in office.

The challenger has campaigned on a platform of change, pointing to social problems in the nation of 22,000, is one of Taiwan’s 22 diplomatic allies.

“We’re in denial, our kids have no jobs. They’re selling drugs and migrating en masse to the United States to look for opportunities,” Whipps said in a presidential debate this month in remarks translated from Palauan.

He said there was nothing personal in his campaign against his brother-in-law, but he believed the country needed a new leader.

“I’m not angry with the president, we just approach things differently,” he said. “This is not about us, it’s about Palau.”

Remengesau won the run-off ballot comfortably, attracting 4,951 votes to Whipps’ 3,762.

However, today’s decider promises to be far closer after two unsuccessful candidates threw their support behind Whipps.

Remengesau has implored voters “let’s finish the job,” arguing his policies have stabilized the economy and boosted tourism to the world-renowned diving destination.

He said the most difficult aspect of the election has not been debating the issues, but running against a member of his family.

“We can’t be out in public and differ then come home to sit at a table and have dinner together,” he said.

Remengesau elaborated on the theme in an interview with Pacific Note Web site this month, saying Palauan culture encouraged respect for one’s elders.