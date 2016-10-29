Agreement reached for Antarctica marine reserve

AFP, SYDNEY

The world’s largest marine reserve aimed at protecting the pristine wilderness of Antarctica is to be created after a “momentous” agreement was finally reached yesterday, with Russia dropping its long-held opposition.

The deal, sealed by the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) at an annual meeting in Hobart, Australia, after years of negotiations, will see a massive US and New Zealand-backed marine protected area established in the Ross Sea.

It is to cover more than 1.55 million square kilometers — roughly the size of Britain, Germany and France combined — of which 1.12 million square kilometers will be a no-fishing zone.

“The proposal required some changes in order to gain the unanimous support of all 25 CCAMLR members and the final agreement balances marine protection, sustainable fishing and science interests,” New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Murray McCully said.

“The boundaries of the MPA [marine protected area], however, remain unchanged,” McCully added.

The Ross Sea is one of the last intact marine ecosystems in the world, home to penguins, seals, Antarctic toothfish, whales and huge numbers of krill, a staple food for many species.

It is considered critical for scientists to study how marine ecosystems function and to understand the impacts of climate change on the ocean.

Moscow was the last government opposing the move, largely due to concerns over fishing rights, after China offered its support last year.

“We had a lot of talks with them. [US] Secretary [of State John] Kerry reached out to Russian President [Vladimir] Putin and [Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey] Lavrov and I think that helped a great deal to convince Russia to come on board,” said Evan Bloom, head of the US delegation at the meeting.

“This decision is very important not just for the Antarctic, but for efforts to promote world marine conservation,” Bloom added.

Moscow has signaled more commitment to conservation in recent times, designating next year as the Year of Ecology. It moved in August to significantly increase the size of a protected zone around Franz Josef Land in the Arctic.

While the Ross Sea plan got the go-ahead, time ran out at the meeting to reach agreement on a second proposed protected area — the Australia and France-led East Antarctica sanctuary covering another 1 million square kilometers.

Both reserve proposals have been on the table since 2012 with CCAMLR — a treaty tasked with overseeing conservation and sustainable exploitation of the Antarctic Ocean, also known as the Southern Ocean.

Consensus is needed from all 24 member countries and the EU.