Agencies

Kyrgyzstan

Government resigns

The government resigned yesterday after the president’s party quit the ruling coalition, sparking fears the nation could plunge into instability. President Almazbek Atambayev’s Social Democratic Party left the four-party ruling coalition on Monday after its other members did not back constitutional reforms. A statement issued by the presidency said that Atambayev had signed a decree on the “resignation of the government of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan” that went into immediate effect. Atambayev is expected to call for the creation of a new coalition by the end of the week and later approve a new Cabinet.

JAPAN

Sick princess misses school

A granddaughter of Emperor Akihito is not feeling well and has missed school for a month. Palace officials yesterday said that 14-year-old Princess Aiko has been staying home since Sept. 26, after complaining of stomach problems and dizziness attributed to fatigue from studying for exams and practicing for an athletic event at her junior high school. Aiko is the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito, next in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, and his wife, Masako. Officials say Nobutake Odano, the grand master at Naruhito’s palace, on Tuesday told reporters that Aiko is recovering, but needs more time before returning to school. A palace hospital health check earlier this month found no major problem.

AUSTRALIA

Police question pope’s aide

The Vatican’s finance chief, Cardinal George Pell, has been interviewed by Australian police in Rome over sexual assault claims, authorities said yesterday, but no charges have been laid. It follows explosive allegations against Pell, the nation’s most senior Catholic cleric, aired by the Australian Broadcasting Corp in July, which he strongly denied. Victoria state police said in a statement that three officers “travelled to Rome last week where Cardinal George Pell voluntarily participated in an interview regarding allegations of sexual assault.” It added that “further investigations are continuing.” Pell has denied the allegations and suggested there was a conspiracy against him.

CHINA

Pollution tampering arrests

Police have arrested officials in charge of environmental protection in Xian after they were accused of tampering with air quality monitoring data, local media said on Tuesday. “Staff members interfered with the monitoring station a number of times, blocking the equipment with a cotton thread, which disrupted the collection of data,” the Huashang Bao newspaper said. The “abnormal” readings alerted the national body for environmental protection, resulting in the opening of a police investigation, the newspaper said. A number of suspects have been arrested, including the head of the monitoring station, his deputy and the director of the environmental protection bureau in Changan District, it said.

MONTENEGRO

PM stepping down: party

Veteran leader Milo Djukanovic will not continue as prime minister in the next government, according to his party, which topped recent parliamentary polls. The Democratic Party of Socialists late on Tuesday said the party’s management had decided to propose Djukanovic’s deputy and former national security chief, Dusko Markovic, as candidate for prime minister. A party committee was expected to approve the decision later yesterday.