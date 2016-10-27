Gambia withdraws from international crime court

AFP, DAKAR

The Gambia has announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing the Hague, Netherlands-based tribunal of the “persecution and humiliation of people of color, especially Africans.”

The announcement late on Tuesday came after similar decisions this month by South Africa and Burundi to abandon the troubled institution, established to try the world’s worst crimes.

Gambian Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure Sheriff Bojang said in an announcement on state TV that the court had been used “for the persecution of Africans and especially their leaders” while ignoring crimes committed by the West.

He singled out the case of former British prime minister Tony Blair, who the ICC decided not to indict over the Iraq war.

“There are many Western countries, at least 30, that have committed heinous war crimes against independent sovereign states and their citizens since the creation of the ICC and not a single Western war criminal has been indicted,” Bojang said.

The withdrawal “is warranted by the fact that the ICC, despite being called International Criminal Court, is in fact an International Caucasian Court for the persecution and humiliation of people of color, especially Africans,” he said.

The ICC, established in 2002, is often accused of bias against Africa and has also struggled with a lack of cooperation, including from the US, which has signed the court’s treaty, but never ratified it.

The Gambia has been trying without success to use the court to punish the EU for deaths of thousands of African refugees trying to reach its shores.

The decision will also come as a personal blow to the court’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, a former Gambian justice minister.

The court over the weekend asked South Africa and Burundi to reconsider their decisions to leave, which came as a major blow to the institution.

“I urge them to work together with other states in the fight against impunity, which often causes massive violations of human rights,” Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC president Sidiki Kaba said in a statement.

South Africa’s decision followed a dispute last year when Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir visited the country, despite being the subject of an ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes.

Earlier this month, Burundi said it would leave the court, while Namibia and Kenya have also raised the possibility.

Kaba said he was concerned that South Africa and Burundi’s decisions would pave the way for other African states to leave the court.