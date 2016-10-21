Australian officials visit Paris, discuss lowering spending

AP, CANBERRA

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, searching for ways to shrink its spending, flew 23 bureaucrats business class from Canberra to Paris to attend a three-day conference and discuss ways to save money, officials said yesterday.

An Australian Senate committee quizzed senior department officials on whether a video conference or a less expensive city had been considered as cheaper alternatives when the department was trying to reduce its spending by A$12.6 million (US$9.66 million) per year.

The official who chose Paris, John Fisher, told the committee that the agenda of the in-house conference last month included discussions of ways to save money.

“We flew people to Paris to talk about how we might do things in a more effective way,” Fisher told the committee.

Fairfax Media yesterday conservatively estimated the cost of flying 23 bureaucrats from their Canberra headquarters on the 34,000km round-trip journey to Paris as well as accommodation at the four-star Mercure Paris Center Eiffel Tower Hotel, where most of them stayed, at A$215,000.

Some participants asked why a video conference had not been held instead, Fairfax reported.

Fisher, who attended the conference, said he considered a video conference before opting for Paris.

Fisher said he did not know the total cost of the conference because it had been paid for out of a number of training budgets.

He said he did not know whether the Fairfax estimate was accurate.

Fisher said Paris was chosen because it was a regional hub and the Australian embassy was available as a free conference venue.

Another 40 department staff from Europe also attended the conference, as well as six from Beirut, Cairo, Doha, Islamabad and Kathmandu.