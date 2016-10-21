Duterte aligns with China

Reuters, BEIJING

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday announced his “separation” from the US, declaring that it had “lost” and he had realigned with China as the two nations agreed to resolve their South China Sea dispute through talks.

Duterte made his comments in China, where he is visiting with at least 200 businesspeople, to pave the way for what he calls a new commercial alliance as relations with longtime ally the US deteriorate.

Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez said US$13.5 billion in deals would be signed.

Duterte’s efforts to engage China, months after a tribunal ruling in The Hague over South China Sea disputes in favor of the Philippines, marks a reversal in foreign policy since the 71-year-old former mayor took office on June 30.

“America has lost now,” Duterte told Chinese and Philippine businesspeople at a forum in the Great Hall of the People, attended by Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗).

“I’ve realigned myself in your ideological flow, and maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and tell him that there are three of us against the world — China, Philippines and Russia,” he said.

“It’s the only way,” Duterte said.

“With that, in this venue, your honors, in this venue, I announce my separation from the United States,” Duterte said to applause.

“I have separated from them. So I will be dependent on you for all time, but do not worry. We will also help as you help us,” he said.

China has pulled out all the stops to welcome Duterte, including a marching band complete with baton-twirling band master at his official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People, which most leaders do not get.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), meeting Duterte earlier in the day, called the visit a “milestone” in ties.

Xi told Duterte that China and the Philippines were brothers and they could “appropriately handle disputes,” although he did not mention the South China Sea in remarks made in front of reporters.

“I hope we can follow the wishes of the people and use this visit as an opportunity to push China-Philippines relations back on a friendly footing and fully improve things,” Xi said.

Following their meeting, during which Duterte said relations with China had entered a new “springtime,” Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Liu Zhenmin (劉振民) said that the South China Sea issue was not the sum total of relations.

“The two sides agreed that they will do what they agreed five years ago, that is to pursue bilateral dialogue and consultation in seeking a proper settlement of the South China Sea issue,” Liu said.

He said both countries had agreed on coastguard and fisheries cooperation, but did not give details.

Duterte’s tone toward Beijing is in contrast to the language he has used against the US, after being infuriated by US criticism of his bloody war on drugs.

On Wednesday, to the cheers of hundreds of Philippine nationals in Beijing, Duterte said Philippine foreign policy was veering toward China.

“I will not go to America anymore. We will just be insulted there,” Duterte said.

“So time to say goodbye my friend,” he said.