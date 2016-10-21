Home / World News
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 - Page 6　

Typhoon Haima strikes northern Philippine states

FOUR KILLED:Two people died when a landslide hit their shanty and two others drowned in floodwaters as Benguet and Ifugao were affected by wind and rain

AP, NARVACAN, Philippines

Philippine government personnel yesterday clean up rubbish brought by waves in Manila Bay after Typhoon Haima hit the Philippines.

Photo: EPA

At least four people were killed after Super Typhoon Haima smashed into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, flooding towns and forcing thousands to flee, although it slightly weakened yesterday after slamming into a mountain range on its way to the South China Sea, officials said.

Haima’s blinding wind and rain had rekindled fears and memories from the catastrophe wrought by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, but there were no immediate reports of any major damage amid spotty communications and power outages in several provinces.

Thousands of villagers were moved to emergency shelters as the typhoon approached.

Two construction workers died when a landslide buried their shanty in La Trinidad town in the mountain province of Benguet, officials said, while two villagers drowned in floodwaters in Ifugao province, near Benguet.

The typhoon slammed into the shore in Cagayan province late on Wednesday and lashed the mountainous province of Apayao at dawn with slightly weaker sustained winds of 205kph and gusts of 285kph. It was blowing northwestward at 25kph toward the tobacco-growing Ilocos Norte, the last province before it exits toward the South China Sea, forecasters said.

In Narvacan town in northern Ilocos Sur province, ricefields resembled a brown lake under waist-high floodwaters. Despite the still-strong wind and rain, government workers have started clearing roads blocked with toppled trees and all kinds of debris.

This story has been viewed 225 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top