AUSTRALIA

Anti-Trump motion passed

The New South Wales Legislative Council, the upper house of the state’s parliament, yesterday unanimously passed a motion that described US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as “a revolting slug unfit for public office.” “This house ... agrees with those who have described Mr Trump as a ‘revolting slug’ unfit for public office,” the motion said. The house “condemns the misogynist, hateful comments” made by him about women and minorities, and those “that clearly describe sexual assault,” the motion said. No one objected to the motion, so it was recorded as having been unanimously agreed to by the Sydney-based house. Greens party lawmaker Jeremy Buckingham introduced the motion.

MYANMAR

Crackdown kills 26

Security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on police that have sparked a dramatic escalation in violence in a Muslim-majority region along the border with Bangladesh, state media reports said. Military personnel and police reinforcements have poured into Maungdaw, Rakhine State, and have clashed with groups of up to 300 men, armed with pistols, swords and knives, the reports said. Human rights groups and advocates for the stateless Rohingya have voiced concern that the civilian population may be caught up in the authorities’ violent response. The killings bring the total death toll in northern Rakhine State since Sunday to 39, including 13 security personnel. The 26 alleged attackers reported killed include several who a local resident told reporters were shot while unarmed and fleeing soldiers.

BURUNDI

Vote to quit ICC passed

Lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted in support of a plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), something no nation has ever done. The decision escalates a bitter dispute with the international community over the human rights situation in the nation, which has seen more than a year of deadly violence after President Pierre Nkurunziza made a controversial decision to pursue a third term. Ninety-four out of 110 lawmakers voted in favor of the withdrawal plan. The decision, which was also unanimously adopted by the Senate, now needs the president’s approval.

PHILIPPINES

Death toll revised

Police have said nearly 2,300 people have died in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs since July, down from an earlier estimate of 3,600, after investigations into the near-daily killings. “Not all [the deaths] are related to the war on drugs,” National Police spokesman Dionardo Carlos said late on Wednesday. He said that 1,566 drug suspects were killed in police operations and 722 deaths were still under investigation or had already been investigated.

CHINA

Trapped elephants rescued

Rescuers in Yunnan Province used a large excavator to break down a concrete wall and free three elephants stuck in a reservoir for more than two days, state media reported. The two adult elephants and calf were discovered on Sunday in the 5m deep reservoir by forest rangers, but heavy rains filled up the pool and delayed rescue efforts. The two adult elephants helped the calf keep afloat as the water levels rose, while rescuers provided the trio with food. Authorities believe the calf fell in to the reservoir and the two adults went in to help.

ITALY

Playwright Dario Fo dies