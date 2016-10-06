North Korea embassy officials defect in China: reports

AFP, SEOUL

A ranking North Korean embassy official in Beijing has defected, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said yesterday, while a separate report suggested two embassy staff had sought asylum with the Japanese mission in the Chinese capital.

If confirmed, it would mark the latest in a recent series of high-profile North Korean defections that some observers see as a sign of growing instability within the leadership in Pyongyang.

Yonhap, quoting an anonymous source “familiar with Pyongyang affairs,” said the official — stationed in the Beijing embassy, but attached to the North Korean Ministry of Public Health — had disappeared with his family late last month.

The source said the official was responsible for sourcing medical supplies for a clinic in Pyongyang that caters to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his family.

The South Korean Ministry of Unification, which has a general policy of not commenting on defections, especially by senior officials, said it was unable to confirm the report.

In a separate report, the South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo said two senior staffers at the North Korean embassy in Beijing had asked for asylum in Japan.

The newspaper cited an anonymous source as saying the two officials were not diplomats, but attached to a North Korean government office.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied that any approach had been made to the Japanese mission.

“There’s no truth in the reports that North Korean asylum seekers contacted the Japanese embassy, and we’re not aware of any situation involving North Koreans hoping to defect to Japan,” Suga told a regular news conference.

The North has been rocked by a number of high-level defections, most recently that of its deputy ambassador to Britain, who fled to the South in a major propaganda victory for Seoul.

In a speech on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day, South Korean President Park Geun-hye made a direct appeal to more North Koreans to abandon their country.

“There have been persistent defections, even by North Korean elites who have been supporting the regime,” Park said.

“We will keep the road open for you to find hope and live a new life,” she added.