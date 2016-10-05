US abandons talks with Russia on Syria

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US on Monday abandoned its effort to convince Russia to impose a ceasefire on the Syrian regime as government forces pursued their relentless onslaught on eastern Aleppo.

Accusing Moscow of abetting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s assault on civilian districts of the city, Washington said it had suspended bilateral talks with Russia on reviving a truce.

“Everybody’s patience with Russia has run out,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

A US Department of State official said US Secretary of State John Kerry is “laser-focused” on finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict through multilateral channels, but his near-daily telephone calls and regular Geneva talks with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov on the crisis are over.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly,” US Department of State spokesman John Kirby said, announcing an end to plans to set up a joint US-Russian military cell to target militants.

There was no word on what Washington’s “Plan B” might be, despite rumors of tougher US sanctions and talk that Saudi Arabia and Qatar might step up arms shipments to the Syrian rebels.

At the UN, Russia dismissed a French-drafted resolution aimed at imposing a ceasefire in Aleppo as having “no chance of working,” insisting the priority should be fighting militants in Syria.

“I’m not even sure many other council members would like to see a resolution on cessation of hostilities which has no chance of working,” Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin said. “If the only effect of that resolution is that the secretary-general will start thinking of some monitoring mechanism which is not going to work in the first place, then there is not much sense in having that resolution.”

The Russian and US militaries will keep a communications channel set up to ensure their forces do not get in each other’s way during “counterterrorism operations in Syria,” Kirby said.

However, US personnel who had been sent to Geneva to set up a “Joint Implementation Center” with Russian officers are returning home.

“We regret this decision by Washington,” Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Russian news agencies reported.

A truce was declared on Sept. 12 under a deal Kerry and Lavrov signed in Geneva last month, but it collapsed within a week.

Washington accused Moscow of failing to rein in al-Assad’s government forces and of carrying out air strikes on civilian targets, including a UN aid convoy.

Moscow said the US failed to separate “moderate” rebels from militants linked to al-Qaeda.

Kirby said Russia was “unwilling or unable to ensure Syrian regime adherence to the arrangements to which Moscow agreed.”

The US spokesman accused Moscow and Damascus of targeting hospitals and preventing aid from reaching desperate civilians.

The Russian response was just as stark.

“Washington simply did not fulfill the key condition of the agreement,” Zakharova said of Washington’s struggle to separate opposition fighters from the Fateh al-Sham Front. “After failing to fulfill the agreements that they themselves worked out, they are trying to shift responsibility on to someone else.”

Meanwhile, the fighting in Syria continued.

The Fateh al-Sham Front, which has changed its name from the al-Nusra Front following a break with al-Qaeda, confirmed the death of veteran commander Ahmed Salama Mabrouk after the Pentagon said it had targeted him in an airstrike.