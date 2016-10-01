FEATURE: Music school hits right note for Kabul’s street children

AFP, KABUL

Short and upright in his gray suit, Wahidullah enchants his audience as his fingers dance over the piano keys.

The 20-year-old used to sell chewing gum in the streets of Kabul, until he passed an audition at the Afghan National Institute of Music (Anim) and his life changed tune.

Anim founder Ahmad Sarmast believes children deserve a better life than polishing shoes or selling trinkets to motorists. He teaches music theory and singing, English, strings or percussion, Mozart, Schubert and Afghan classics — the latter particularly helpful when it comes to pleasing their parents.

“Music still has a bad reputation in this country... People think it is forbidden in the Koran, [but] it’s a wrong interpretation,” he said from his office overlooking the courtyard playground — “the happiest place in the country”, by his reckoning.

Nearly a quarter of Afghan children from ages five to 14 work and contribute to the family income, often earning just a handful of dollars per day. When Sarmast started his program with Afghan nongovernment organization Aschiana in 2010, 14 children — including one girl — joined his school.

However, one by one the youngsters dropped out because their family could not afford to lose their salaries, he said.

“We calculated that each child made about US$1 a day in the street and we decided to compensate” them, he said, explaining how the school — backed by international partners — subsidized the children’s salaries in exchange for attendance.

About 40 students sign up each year with Anim. About half are poor, orphans or work in the streets, but all must undergo the same demanding auditions.

“At the beginning my family didn’t want me to leave because of the money,” Wahidullah said.

After school he sold chewing gum and led riders off the bus to earn up to 200 Afghanis per day (less than US$3). Arriving at the school aged 13, he began to learn the harp and harmonium, then the piano. Now a fresh graduate, he wants to beome a music teacher himself and dreams of creating more Anims in every province.

Since 2014, the institute has worked with Save the Children and no longer hands out money.

“We offer to pay for the education, transport, and free lunch to enable [children] to continue their education,” Sarmast said.

“Working in a repair shop, serving in a bakery, selling stuff in the streets ...[children] are very creative at finding a living,” said Zubaida Akbar, a Save the Children official.

Overcoming social prejudice was a major obstacle in getting students off the streets: Of the 80 who passed the audition in the first year only nine were allowed by their parents to join, she said.

“Discrimination against music began really in 1992” after civil war erupted following the withdrawal of Soviet forces, Sarmast said.

Fortunately, the powerful were “too busy at that time fighting each other ... and (had) no time to implement their decrees,” he said.

Then the Taliban swept to power in 1996, implementing their bans on music and other practices. Sarmast suffered a serious injury in a 2014 Taliban attack on the French Cultural Center in Kabul that left pieces of shrapnel all over his head and body, and a partial loss of hearing that took several months, and surgery in Australia, to recover.

Even today, Anim does not advertise its concerts in Kabul — though it does televise some.